In Case You Missed It – Russell Dickerson Appeared on GMA with Jake Scott

Chapel Hart has been getting nothing but support from the Country music community after they snagged a golden buzzer on "America's Got Talent" ... and they're already lined up to be on Darius Rucker's next album. We spoke with bandmates Trea Swindle, Danica Hart, and Devynn Hart and they told...
Happy trails, indeed! Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin capped off their wild west road trip with a sweet smooch, sharing a romantic pic of their PDA to Instagram on Tuesday. "Meet me in Montana forever," the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer captioned her post, calling her latest adventure...
America’s Got Talent Season 17 group Golden Buzzer recipients Chapel Hart made an exciting announcement on social media this week. The country trio will be making their Grand Ole Opry debut on August 20. Chapel Hart to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut. On Wednesday, after their AGT audition aired,...
Pink declares in her fiery protest anthem “Irrelevant” that “Girls just wanna have rights” — a play on Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Well, the song got a seal of approval from Cyndi, who tweeted out, “Yessss! Loving @Pink’s new song. #GirlsJustWantToHaveRights!”
You know the semi-old sports adage, game recognizes game. It applies to country music, too. That’s why Darius Rucker already knew about Chapel Hart long before the group became a viral sensation. Rucker already was following the country trio on social media before anyone saw the judges of America’s...
Haim took over London’s O2 Arena on Thursday night (July 21) for the penultimate show of their tour’s European leg. To celebrate, the sibling trio brought out their pal and “London Boy” lover, Taylor Swift. The superstar took the stage alongside Haim in matching leather pants...
This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from JR Carroll, Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Slade Coulter, Randall King, Nicolle Galyon, Kelsey Waldon, Adam Hood, Kris Kristofferson, John Moreland, Dan Tyminski, John Fullbright, and more. Turn it up, tell your friends,...
Accomplished songwriter Nicolle Galyon rarely capitalizes proper nouns, and her use of punctuation could be deemed somewhat questionable. So it should come as no surprise that on the track list of her long-awaited debut album, firstborn, song titles were not capitalized, and each song title came with its own period at the end.
Fiddle, heartache and an uncompromising rootsy production take center stage on Jon Pardi’s ebullient new song, “Mr. Saturday Night.”. Benjy Davis, Joe Ragosta and Reid Isbell co-wrote the rootsy up-tempo tune, which opens with its chorus as Pardi reflects on his infamous friends-given label “Mr. Saturday Night.” As he reveals, he’s “Mr. never-missed-a-good-time” only because he’s masking his post-breakup woes.
On Tuesday, July 19, country artist Miranda Lambert took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of her and her husband, former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, smooching after spending what she called “the best summer ever” traveling across the nation in their caravan nicknamed “The Sheriff.”. “Meet...
If you see country singer Hailey Whitters open for Jon Pardi this summer, you’re likely to get a set long on music but short on talking. “When I’m opening, I only get 30 minutes,” Whitters tells Billboard‘s Behind the Setlist podcast. “So I just try to shut up and sing songs.”
The country superstar celebrated his birthday over the weekend with family, fun and fishing. Bryan was with his wife, Caroline Bryan, their two sons, Bo and Tate, and nephew Til. Caroline Bryanposted a photo featuring a custom cake that boasts a giant can of his Two Lane Beer made of frosting and "Happy Birthday Luke!" written in gold lettering.
Country musician Riley Green took to Instagram to tease a new song called “Get Back Home.”. The yet-to-be released song contains that vintage Riley Green sound fans love. Fans quickly flooded the singer’s comment section to voice their opinions on the unreleased single. One user commented, “Need an album baddddd.” That comment currently has 87 likes and counting.
The Country Music Association announced that the CMA Fest TV special will air on ABC on Aug. 3. Hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, the TV special was filmed at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium during the 49th CMA Fest on June 9-12. The upcoming CMA Fest special will feature...
Paying tribute to the late, great Keith Whitley. It always amazes me the impact that Keith Whitley had on country music in such a short career. He released his first solo album, an EP called A Hard Act to Follow, in 1984. He would go on to release only two full albums before his tragic death in 1989, with his third full-length album I Wonder Do You Think of Me coming out months after his death. Since then three posthumous albums of Whitley’s […]
