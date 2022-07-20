ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Case You Missed It – Russell Dickerson Appeared on GMA with Jake Scott

By jwills
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Dickerson and Jake Scott recently stopped by...

'AGT' Golden Buzzer Chapel Hart Gets A Spot On Darius Rucker's New Album

Chapel Hart has been getting nothing but support from the Country music community after they snagged a golden buzzer on "America's Got Talent" ... and they're already lined up to be on Darius Rucker's next album. We spoke with bandmates Trea Swindle, Danica Hart, and Devynn Hart and they told...
‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Act Chapel Hart Announces Grand Ole Opry Debut

America’s Got Talent Season 17 group Golden Buzzer recipients Chapel Hart made an exciting announcement on social media this week. The country trio will be making their Grand Ole Opry debut on August 20. Chapel Hart to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut. On Wednesday, after their AGT audition aired,...
Music notes: Cyndi Lauper, Pink, Joe Jonas, Lady Gaga, Billy Joel and Sara Bareilles

﻿Pink﻿ declares in her fiery protest anthem “Irrelevant” that “Girls just wanna have rights” — a play on ﻿Cyndi Lauper﻿’s 1983 hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Well, the song got a seal of approval from Cyndi, who tweeted out, “Yessss! Loving @Pink’s new song. #GirlsJustWantToHaveRights!”
Person
Russell Dickerson
Person
Russell Scott
Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (7/22/22)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from JR Carroll, Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Slade Coulter, Randall King, Nicolle Galyon, Kelsey Waldon, Adam Hood, Kris Kristofferson, John Moreland, Dan Tyminski, John Fullbright, and more. Turn it up, tell your friends,...
Jon Pardi Turns Heartbreak Into a Party on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ [Listen]

Fiddle, heartache and an uncompromising rootsy production take center stage on Jon Pardi’s ebullient new song, “Mr. Saturday Night.”. Benjy Davis, Joe Ragosta and Reid Isbell co-wrote the rootsy up-tempo tune, which opens with its chorus as Pardi reflects on his infamous friends-given label “Mr. Saturday Night.” As he reveals, he’s “Mr. never-missed-a-good-time” only because he’s masking his post-breakup woes.
Luke Bryan celebrates birthday with family

The country superstar celebrated his birthday over the weekend with family, fun and fishing. Bryan was with his wife, Caroline Bryan, their two sons, Bo and Tate, and nephew Til. Caroline Bryanposted a photo featuring a custom cake that boasts a giant can of his Two Lane Beer made of frosting and "Happy Birthday Luke!" written in gold lettering.
LISTEN: Riley Green Teases New Song ‘Get Back Home’

Country musician Riley Green took to Instagram to tease a new song called “Get Back Home.”. The yet-to-be released song contains that vintage Riley Green sound fans love. Fans quickly flooded the singer’s comment section to voice their opinions on the unreleased single. One user commented, “Need an album baddddd.” That comment currently has 87 likes and counting.
Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville

Paying tribute to the late, great Keith Whitley. It always amazes me the impact that Keith Whitley had on country music in such a short career. He released his first solo album, an EP called A Hard Act to Follow, in 1984. He would go on to release only two full albums before his tragic death in 1989, with his third full-length album I Wonder Do You Think of Me coming out months after his death. Since then three posthumous albums of Whitley’s […] The post Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
