We know how good the Yankees have been so far this season, at least when they’re not playing their personal Bogey Men, which means the Astros. The Yankees lost two more to the Astros at Minute Maid Park coming out of the All-Star break on Thursday, the way they lost the last two games of the 2017 American League Championship Series there and the way they lost Game 6 of the '19 ALCS.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO