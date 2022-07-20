ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones’ cod and chorizo stew recipe

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MGrT_0glsS0rP00

“We adore this stew. It’s quick to make but full of flavour (and tastes even better as leftovers the next day),” write Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones in their new family cookbook.

Here’s how to whip it up for your clan…

Cod and chorizo stew

Ingredients(Serves 4)

2tbsp olive oil200g cooking chorizo, chopped into bite-sized chunks1 large onion, roughly chopped3 garlic cloves, finely sliced2 celery sticks, chopped2 red peppers, deseeded and chopped1tsp coriander seeds1tsp fennel seeds400ml red wine1tbsp tomato purée2 × 400g cans of chopped tomatoes1⁄2tsp dried chilli flakes200g couscous1 vegetable stock cube300ml boiling water400g cod fillets1⁄2 bunch of flat leaf parsley leaves1 lemon, cut into wedgesSalt and black pepper

Method

1. Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a medium heat and chuck in the chorizo. Fry for a few minutes or until it starts to release a little of its oil, then add the onion and garlic and fry for a further five minutes.

2. Add the celery and peppers, along with the coriander and fennel seeds and fry for a further five minutes. Pour in the wine and let it evaporate a little, then add the tomato purée, chopped tomatoes and dried chilli flakes and season with salt and pepper.

3. Meanwhile, bring the kettle to the boil. Place the couscous in a medium mixing bowl. Pop the stock cube into a measuring jug and pour over the measured boiling water, then give it a good mix. Pour 200ml of the stock over the couscous and cover or place a lid on top. Leave to steam for five to eight minutes.

4. Pour the remaining stock into the tomato pan and bring to the boil. Carefully nestle the cod fillets into the sauce so they are mostly covered, then pop a lid on the pan and simmer for five minutes.

5. Fluff the couscous with a fork. When the fish is lovely and flaky, serve the stew with a sprinkle of parsley leaves, with lemon wedges and some fluffy couscous on the side.

Love. Food. Family: Recipes From The Kitchen Disco by Sophie Ellis Bextor and Richard Jones is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Food photography by Issy Croker.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gunman kills three people at Iowa state park

Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa on Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6.30am, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.
IOWA STATE
thecountrycook.net

Lemon Layer Cake

This Lemon Layer cake recipe has loads of fresh lemon flavor! An easy but impressive homemade summertime cake!. One flavor that I really love is lemon. Ask any of my family. If I have a choice of dessert, I'm usually going to go for something lemon-y. This Lemon Layer Cake is a lemon lovers dream! This is the perfect special occasion cake. Honestly, I don't think there really needs to be a special occasion for any cake. This one is actually pretty easy to make and looks so beautiful! If you are a lemon lover like me, you need to make my Lemon Layer Cake recipe!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Photography#Food Drink#G Cans Of
Family Proof

Amazing Grilled Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking

What makes this grilled chicken recipe amazing? From its simple but flavorful marinade to the browned charred perfection, and perfectly moist first bite. We guarantee that this recipe will deliver a memorable piece of chicken!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prep. 30 minutes to marinade, and 20 minutes to...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Creamy Cucumber Salad with Dill

There is absolutely no shortage of ways to toss together a totally refreshing cucumber salad. But the one I come back to again and again is made with crisp slices of cucumber tangled with sweet red onion and wisps of fresh dill, and blanketed with a rich and tangy dressing. It’s a summer staple that’s a breeze to pull together and partners with almost anything. Best of all, the cucumbers stay crispy for days.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
newschain

Friends and family bid farewell to Dame Deborah James during funeral

Close friends and family have bid farewell to Dame Deborah James during an intimate private service in west London. McFly star Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna, Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin were among the attendees at St Mary’s Church in Barnes on Wednesday afternoon. The podcast host and mother...
CANCER
newschain

Wonderful life turned into a nightmare, suicide pact husband told court

Graham Mansfield and his wife Dyanne had a “wonderful life” together until doctors told her she was terminally ill with cancer, his murder trial heard. The 73-year-old retired baggage handler at Manchester Airport slit her throat at the bottom of their sprawling, well-kept garden in Hale, Greater Manchester, in March last year and then tried to kill himself.
HOME & GARDEN
newschain

Pensioner who cut wife’s throat in suicide pact walks free from court

A pensioner who cut his terminally-ill wife’s throat in a failed suicide pact will walk free from court after being handed a suspended jail sentence. Graham Mansfield, 73, said he killed cancer-stricken Dyanne Mansfield, 71, in an “act of love” months after she asked him to take her life “when things get bad for me”.
U.K.
newschain

BBC agrees ‘substantial’ damages to William and Harry’s former nanny

The Duke of Cambridge’s former nanny has received substantial damages from the BBC after false allegations she had an affair with the Prince of Wales were made ahead of Martin Bashir’s 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. Alexandra Pettifer, previously known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, appeared at...
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

Boris Johnson issues lengthy defence of his record in office

Boris Johnson used a lengthy Commons statement to defend his legacy as he prepared to leave No 10. On the final day before MPs leave Westminster for the summer break, the Prime Minister said he was “proud of our record” and promised his administration would “continue to deliver in our final weeks”.
POLITICS
newschain

Putin has suffered ‘epic fail’ in Ukraine, head of MI6 says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine and his forces may have to “pause” in the coming weeks, the head of MI6 has said. Richard Moore, the chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), said the war was “obviously not over” but the Russian invaders may be starting “to run out of steam”.
POLITICS
newschain

Police officer accused of attempted rape and false imprisonment

A police officer has been summoned to court to face a string of sexual offences. Pc Matthew Tregale, 33, will appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday July 26 to answer eight charges. They are attempted rape, false imprisonment, sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault by penetration and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Kitchn

Creamy Zucchini Gratin with Lemony Breadcrumbs

I have a long list of zucchini recipes I want to make throughout summer, but the one I’m most excited about is this comforting zucchini gratin. While a creamy, cheesy casserole sounds like a side that might be a little too rich for hot summer days, this version includes a bright, fresh twist that keeps it in check for the season: a crisp, buttery breadcrumb topping spiked with lemon zest for a bright and summery pop of flavor to contrast the creamy Gruyère sauce.
RECIPES
newschain

Sunak to set out plans to cut NHS backlog in campaign speech

Rishi Sunak will set out plans to tackle NHS backlogs, in his first major speech since reaching the final stage of the contest to become Prime Minister. The Tory leadership hopeful will make the speech in Grantham, birthplace of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, as he bids to stress his Thatcherite credentials to the party grassroots.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy