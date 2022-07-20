ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Sophie Ellis Bextor and Richard Jones’ wedding tiramisu recipe

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRuxg_0glsRggl00

Musical couple Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones got married in Italy – and they reckon 90% of the decision to wed there was based on Italian food.

“Tiramisu is our kind of pudding,” they write in their cookbook, Love. Food. Family. “Sweet but not too sweet, creamy but not too creamy and light enough to have seconds. Please.”

Our Wedding Tiramisu

Ingredients(Serves 8)

2 free-range eggs, separated100g caster sugar450g mascarpone cheese1tsp vanilla bean paste150ml double creamA squeeze of fresh lemon juice300ml freshly brewed coffee (warm, not hot)100ml dessert wine200g Savoiardi biscuits or sponge fingers50g hazelnut chocolate, finely gratedCacao nibs (optional)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46L6OW_0glsRggl00
(Issy Croker/PA)

Method

1. Separate the egg whites and yolks into two large mixing bowls.

2. Add half the sugar to the egg yolks and whisk until smooth and a little paler in colour. Add the mascarpone and vanilla bean paste and whisk until smooth. Pour in the cream and continue to whisk until it is completely incorporated.

3. Squeeze a little lemon juice into the egg whites and whisk until you have soft peaks. You can do this by hand or use an electric whisk. Fold the egg whites into the mascarpone mixture and mix until well incorporated.

4. Pour the warm coffee into a shallow dish along with the dessert wine and the remaining sugar. Place two dollops of the mascarpone mixture in a 25 × 15cm dish, and swirl it around to cover the base of the dish.

5. Soak a few sponge fingers in the coffee mixture for 10 seconds, or until a little soft but not falling apart. Layer the soaked fingers on top of the mascarpone layer and continue with this soaking and layering process, until all the ingredients are used up, finishing with a layer of the mascarpone mixture.

6. Top with the grated hazelnut chocolate and cacao nibs to finish. Chill in the fridge for one hour before serving. You can also make this ahead and keep it in the fridge overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRK7q_0glsRggl00
(Hamlyn/PA)

Love. Food. Family: Recipes From The Kitchen Disco by Sophie Ellis Bextor and Richard Jones is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Food photography by Issy Croker

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Friends and family bid farewell to Dame Deborah James during funeral

Close friends and family have bid farewell to Dame Deborah James during an intimate private service in west London. McFly star Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna, Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin were among the attendees at St Mary’s Church in Barnes on Wednesday afternoon. The podcast host and mother...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiramisu#Food Photography#Food Drink#Italian#G Caster#G Mascarpone Cheese1tsp
thecountrycook.net

Lemon Layer Cake

This Lemon Layer cake recipe has loads of fresh lemon flavor! An easy but impressive homemade summertime cake!. One flavor that I really love is lemon. Ask any of my family. If I have a choice of dessert, I'm usually going to go for something lemon-y. This Lemon Layer Cake is a lemon lovers dream! This is the perfect special occasion cake. Honestly, I don't think there really needs to be a special occasion for any cake. This one is actually pretty easy to make and looks so beautiful! If you are a lemon lover like me, you need to make my Lemon Layer Cake recipe!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

How to Make Frangipane: The Easiest French Almond Pastry Cream

While frangipane might sound fancy, this nutty almond cream couldn’t be simpler to pull together and will instantly make you feel as if you deserve a spot on The Great British Baking Show. The French pastry filling is a classic ingredient in almond croissants as well as fruit tarts. Once you know how to make it, it’s sure to become a mainstay in your baking repertoire.
RECIPES
Family Proof

Vegan French Toast: Recipes Worth Cooking

Whether you are having it for breakfast, brunch, or a sweet after lunch, this Vegan French Toast recipe is quick and easy to make. And it packs all the flavor you’d expect from such a rich dish. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prep and 5 minutes to cook....
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
In Style

Katherine Heigl Shared a Rare Instagram Post of Her Children

Katherine Heigl is the latest mom to set the Internet ablaze with a sweet Instagram featuring two of her children — and it's always a special occasion for the actress, who rarely shares insights into her personal life. On Tuesday, Heigl documented a sunny summer day spent with her son, Joshua Bishop, and daughter, Adelaide.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
pethelpful.com

Video of Two 'In Love' Fish Swimming in a Canal in Venice Has People Obsessed

Just when we thought the city of Venice couldn't possibly get any more romantic, we came across a love story that's bound to be one for the ages. Forget Romeo and Juliet. Or Jack and Rose from Titanic. Or J. Lo and Ben. After seeing a pair of two hopelessly-in-love fish swimming through a Venice canal, all those romances can be put to shame. (Ok so that's exaggerating. But just go with it.)
PETS
newschain

Gunman kills three people at Iowa state park

Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa on Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6.30am, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.
IOWA STATE
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Being Caught Intensely 'Washing' His Cat Sibling Is Internet Gold

TikTok user @tiktokdawnb was busy cleaning the house when she noticed it was eerily quiet. That rarely happens in a house with kids and a few pets. So she stopped what she was doing to find out what was going on. As she poked around, she found her dog Stanely up to no good. Well, some might argue that he was just trying to help out...
PETS
Allrecipes.com

Southern Tomato Pie

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Fit pie crust inside a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into the bottom and up the sides of the plate. Fold crust edges under; crimp as desired. Place a piece of parchment paper over crust in pie plate, leaving a 3-inch overhang. Fill with pie weights or dried beans.
RECIPES
Footwear News

Typically Mom-Chic Jennifer Garner Masters Packing School Lunches for Kids in Leggings & Neon Sneakers

Jennifer Garner shared a clever new Instagram Reel this week, just in time for the upcoming back-to-school season. While highlighting her healthy Once Upon A Farm fruit pouches — and adeptness at quickly creating lunches for her kids with Ben Affleck — Garner cut sandwiches, raced around the kitchen and popped popcorn in black leggings and a matching top. Layered over these was a navy hoodie, creating a relaxed outfit ideal for athletic activities — or simply being at home.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Wonderful life turned into a nightmare, suicide pact husband told court

Graham Mansfield and his wife Dyanne had a “wonderful life” together until doctors told her she was terminally ill with cancer, his murder trial heard. The 73-year-old retired baggage handler at Manchester Airport slit her throat at the bottom of their sprawling, well-kept garden in Hale, Greater Manchester, in March last year and then tried to kill himself.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy