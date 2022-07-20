ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

FICO and Israel’s Open-Finance.ai Partner to Transform Decision-Making Speed and Precision in Credit and Insurance

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FICO:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005016/en/

Highlights:

  • FICO and Israel’s Open-Finance.ai enter partnership agreement
  • Open-Finance.ai aims to assist financial institutions and Fintechs in transforming decision-making for credit grantors, insurers and other firms to drive speed and efficiency through an unparalleled customer experience
  • Open-Finance.ai will leverage open banking data to improve the originations processes

Global analytics software provider FICO announced today a partnership agreement with Israel’s Open-Finance.ai, a risk, finance and compliance software enabler of open banking and finance services and consulting firm headquartered in Tel Aviv. Through this agreement, Open-Finance.ai will integrate the FICO® Blaze Advisor® decision rules management system into its open banking platform. This fully automated, instant lending experience will allow lenders to move away from manual and time-consuming credit assessment methods and embrace real-time, analytically driven appraisals.

For more information: https://www.fico.com/en/products/fico-blaze-advisor-decision-rules-management-system

With the advent of open banking data in Israel, this integrated technology from FICO and Open-Finance.ai will help remove human bias from lending decisions, improve risk decisions and expand credit to more people.

“Israel is on the cusp of major banking reform with the introduction of open banking,” said Mark Farmer, vice president of Partner Management for FICO in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. “Automating decisions allows lenders to increase the efficiency of the lending process without sacrificing risk management regulatory rigour. This will speed up lending, increase customer satisfaction, reduce operational costs and drive economic activity.”

“Israel’s new open banking measures are an exciting opportunity to promote innovation and effective competition in the market,” said Itzik Gini, co-founder at Open-Finance.ai.

“Manual processes, a conservative approach and significant regulation have been a drag on growth of the Israeli market,” said Shay Basson, co-Founder at Open-Finance.ai . Now, we have an ability to manage risk instantly, based on multiple data sources to provide an instant, yet risk-aware decision to credit and insurance consumers. To unlock this potential, we knew we wanted to work with FICO due to its global leadership position in decision management technology.”

As FICO’s flagship rules authoring solution and the world’s leading decision rules management system, FICO® Blaze Advisor® enables organizations to maximize control over high-volume operational decisions. Blaze Advisor provides businesses, across multiple industries, with a scalable solution that delivers unprecedented agility and actionability for smarter, transparent, and more consistent business decisions. Blaze Advisor empowers business users with multiple methods for rule authoring, testing, deployment, and management.

About Open-Finance.ai

Open-Finance.ai supplies a full platform of financial technology tools for small start-ups up to the largest financial institutions (banks, insurers, Fintechs). We develop easy-to-use yet rich APIs and SDKs in order for you to get the most of your customer’s financial data (on the cloud).

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

www.fico.com.

FICO and Blaze Advisor are registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005016/en/

CONTACT: Press contacts - FICO

FICO UK PR Team

Wendy Harrison/Parm Heer/Matthew Enderby

ficoteam@harrisonsadler.com

+44 (0)208 977 9132Press contact – Open-Finance.ai

Shalom Zelovitch

shalom@open-finance.ai

+972 52 4217775

KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED KINGDOM ISRAEL MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE INSURANCE DATA ANALYTICS FINANCE BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY FINTECH

SOURCE: FICO

PUB: 07/20/2022 03:00 AM/DISC: 07/20/2022 03:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

TokLok (TOL) Introduces Blockchain-Based Communication Platform with Crypto Payments

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Asia’s first physical metaverse-themed Web3, NFT and crypto conference happening in Singapore

Singapore, July 20, 2022 — The first-ever metaverse-themed blockchain and Web3 conference will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in one of Asia’s most prominent clubs: Zouk Singapore. The conference titled The Web3 Con will showcase and feature promising startups, established organizations and investors in the blockchain, crypto, nonfungible token (NFT) and metaverse industries under one roof in a futuristic neon-lights-and-glitz setup. The conference event is organized by Asia’s leading blockchain accelerator AsiaTokenFund Group and its partners Morpheus Labs, Block Tides, AC Capital and Reactify, all of which are leading Web3 players in Asia and the United States.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fico#Israel#Aircraft
Black Enterprise

Meet The Corporate Leaders With the Bold Plan To Hire 1 Million Black People

More than 18 months after its inception, OneTen–the initiative designed by Kenneth Frazier, retired CEO and current executive chairman of pharmaceutical giant Merck, former American Express Chairman and CEO Ken Chenault, and former Infor CEO and Chairman Charles Phillips–has been gaining momentum fulfilling pledges made by leaders of the nation’s largest companies to create 1 million family-sustaining, career-advancing jobs for Black non-degree holders over the next decade.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Black Enterprise

Meet The Black, Latino & LGBTQ+ Tech Founder That’s Democratizing HR For Small Businesses With Bambee

Meet Allan Jones, the Black, Latino, and LGBTQ+ founder democratizing the HR industry with his company Bambee. The company serves as the first empathy-driven outsourced human resources compliance solution for small businesses. Bambee has provided thousands of businesses with vital HR services at a very low cost while raising tens of millions in funding.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

PFG’s Contigo® Brand Passes 2 Million Case Milestone

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Performance Food Group Company ’s (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) Contigo ® brand recently surpassed 2 million cases sold in one year, the fastest a PFG brand has reached that important milestone. Launched in 2016, Contigo ® has experienced extraordinary growth and is now one of PFG’s top ten private-label brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005937/en/ Meaning “With You” in Spanish, Contigo ® pays homage to the diversity of Hispanic-Latino cuisine and includes more than 50 products ranging from tortillas to fajita meats to birria base. PFG sources Contigo ® -branded products from suppliers in Mexico, Central and South America, and the U.S. to ensure the freshest ingredients, and to capture the brand essence and promise of “sabor auténtico” (authentic flavors.)
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

Snap, SVB Financial fall, HCA, Schlumberger rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Snap Inc., down $6.39 to $9.96. The operator of the Snapchat app reported a worse loss and weaker revenue for the spring than Wall Street forecast. American Express Co., up $2.83 to $153.01. The credit...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Slump for tech chops off chunk of Wall Street’s winning week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks slipped Friday, giving back some of their gains from earlier in the week as worries brewed about the global economy and prospects for profits at big internet companies. The S&P 500 lost 0.9% to break a three-day rally that had carried Wall Street to its highest level in six weeks. The Nasdaq composite led the market lower with a 1.9% drop following worse-than-expected profit reports from Snap, Seagate Technology and other tech-oriented companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, slipping a more modest 0.4%. That was in large part because constituent American Express gave an encouraging earnings report and said its cardholders were spending more. Sandwiched between last week’s dispiriting report on inflation and next week’s decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates, the S&P 500 still delivered its best week in a month following a collection of mostly better-than-expected reports on corporate profits. Falling yields in the bond market also helped, easing the pressure on stocks after expectations for rate hikes by the Fed sent yields soaring much of this year.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS), Toronto Chapter Celebrates an Evening of Excellence in Communications at the 2022 Achieving Communications Excellence (ACE) Awards Ceremony

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Last night, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) Toronto chapter celebrated Toronto’s most talented and innovative public relations and communications practitioners at the annual Achieving Communications Excellence (ACE) Awards Ceremony. Taking place virtually this year, the awards showcased outstanding work in the practice of public relations, receiving 147 high-caliber submissions from a variety of agencies, corporations, individuals and not-for-profits in the Greater Toronto Area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005797/en/ “I would like to give a big congratulations to the many winners and finalists at this year’s ACE Awards,” said Nancy MacMillan, President, CPRS Toronto Chapter. “The ACE Awards is one of CPRS Toronto’s most exciting nights of the year, and it was a great honour to be surrounded by an incredible group of inspiring practitioners.”
SOCIETY
Business Insider

Cofounder and CEO of climate technology company eAgronom uses 'farmers first' mindset to drive innovation and lower barriers to sustainable agriculture

Robin Saluoks is cofounder and CEO of eAgronom, a climate technology company based in Estonia that helps farmers break into sustainable production. In a recent interview with Insider, Saluoks gave us a bird's eye view of his company's journey and his approach to driving innovation. This article is part of...
AGRICULTURE
protocol.com

A new federal office was just established to regulate proptech

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, the federal agency that supervises and regulates many home loan providers, announced Tuesday the creation of the Office of Financial Technology. The new office is tasked with collecting information on emerging risks in financial technology innovation, relevant to home ownership. “When used responsibly, fintech has...
U.S. POLITICS
Investopedia

Who are the Financial Leaders of Tomorrow?

You've likely heard of financial and business titans like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Jamie Dimon, Warren Buffett, and Carl Icahn. While these leaders are shaping today's financial industry, others are poised to play a pivotal role in future trends. Learn more about the most important leaders and influencers, include these top financial leaders of tomorrow.
NFL
pymnts

French Digital Bank Qonto to Acquire Penta

Qonto, the French digital bank for small businesses and freelancers, on Friday (July 22) announced its intent to acquire German rival Penta. The purchase price was not disclosed. The deal, which is expected to close in the coming weeks, represents a “natural next step” in Qonto’s long-term ambition to become...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Bitget and BCG Foresee Crypto Exchanges to Play a Key Role in Enabling Web3 Transformation

Most significant headroom expected in emerging economies. Singapore, July 22, 2022 – Leading global derivatives exchange – Bitget, is pleased to release a joint report with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Foresight Ventures. Bitget’s first in-depth industrial report, “What Does the Future Hold for Crypto Exchanges”, dives into the competitive landscape of crypto exchanges, unveils substantial development trends in crypto trading markets, its role on enabling the Web3 economy and shares insights on how to navigate the crypto space during a bear market.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy