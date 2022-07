At press time, there were scattered tickets remaining for the Steely Dan concerts at the Mahaffey Theater Friday and Saturday. Although the theater website says tickets are “$76 and up,” you won’t find a seat anywhere near that price range, thanks to Ticketmaster’s so-called Verified Resale system, in which the cost skyrockets as demand dictates (these shows, postponed from last October, have been on sale for over a year). If you’re interested, the links are here.

