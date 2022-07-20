ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kooskia, ID

Selway road may be blocked 2 weeks

By Kathy Hedberg Of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mACBA_0glsPF7g00
A rock slide blocks the Selway River Road. Lara Heidtman Smith

It may be as long as two weeks before the rock slide blocking the Selway River Road is cleared and traffic can resume along the popular recreation route again.

Dan Fitting, supervisor of the Kidder-Harris Highway District based in Kooskia, said he met with U.S. Forest Service officials Tuesday and learned the agency must have an archaeological review of the rock slide site before any work can begin to remove it.

“We haven’t moved any material yet,” Fitting said. “We just met with the Forest Service and finally got dump sites figured out up there. The Forest Service still has some paperwork and has to have an archeology review before we can move.”

The Selway River Road runs through the Fenn Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. The route is used by campers, hikers and river recreationists throughout the summer.

Fitting said he does not think the Forest Service’s archaeology review would involve digging sites but mainly producing documentation to clear the way for removal of the rock slide to begin, possibly as early as today.

The rock slide happened Friday about 1 mile up the Selway River Road past Three Rivers Resort. Fitting estimated the rock slide mass at about 28,000 yards of material and reaching about 170 feet up the hillside.

An uncounted number of residents and recreationists were momentarily trapped behind the rock slide when it happened. But Fitting said two alternate routes leading out of the area toward Kooskia were opened up over the weekend.

Some people managed to leave, but because the alternate routes are rugged and require high-clearance vehicles, others were unable to move their campers.

“Some people are just having to leave their campers and when the road gets open, they’ll have to come back,” Fitting said.

An early estimate of the cost of removing the material was $653,000. Fitting said that cost estimate was made when it was believed the rocks would have to be moved all the way to Kooskia. Since then, the Forest Service has opened a dump site 6 miles away at O’Hare Creek, which should reduce the cost of removal.

Reopening the road “will probably depend on how it goes,” Fitting said. “We’ll have to bring the material out, so probably two weeks.”

Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.

Comments / 1

