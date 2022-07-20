ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duran Duran and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi to perform at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

By Damian Jones
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuran Duran and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi are set to open the 2022 Commonwealth Games next week. Both acts will perform in their home city at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium for the opening ceremony next Thursday (July 28). Peaky Blinders director Steven Knight will also executive produce the...

