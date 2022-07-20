Duran Duran and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi to perform at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

In 1996, Reef won an all-day charity football tournament against bands including Oasis and Dodgy. But who did you beat in the final to claim the Britpop Derby trophy?. “We’d loved playing football together from the beginning, when Reef lived in a cottage in Isleworth, west London. That competition was ace. You had Robbie Williams turn up and the whole Oasis/Blur rivalry was going on and – surprise, surprise! – they were drawn against each other, which was a great pantomime. You had Liam with his hat on surly-ing it around in midfield, and I remember him scoring a glory goal. We knocked Blur out of the competition, but I don’t remember much about that match other than a woman running on the pitch topless during it, and also [Blur bassist] Alex James stopping and nonchalantly having a fag midway through the game. Good fun!”

