ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Famous birthdays for July 20: Carlos Santana, Omar Epps

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2ZKg_0glsNZ2200

July 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Macedonian leader Alexander the Great in 356 B.C.

-- Italian poet Petrarch in 1304

-- Pope Innocent IX in 1519

-- Austrian monk/pioneering botanist Gregor Johann Mendel in 1822

-- New Zealand explorer Edmund Hillary, who in 1953 reached the summit of Mount Everest, in 1919

-- Actor Sally Ann Howes in 1930

-- South Korean artist Nam June Paik in 1932

-- Author Cormac McCarthy in 1933 (age 89)

-- Former Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., the longest serving woman in U.S. Congress history, in 1936 (age 86)

-- Actor Diana Rigg in 1938

-- Actor Natalie Wood in 1938

-- American artist Judy Chicago in 1939 (age 83)

-- Singer Kim Carnes in 1945 (age 77)

-- Guitarist Carlos Santana in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Donna Dixon in 1957 (age 65)

-- Rock singer Chris Cornell in 1964

-- Actor Josh Holloway in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Sandra Oh in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Omar Epps in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Judy Greer in 1975 (age 47)

-- Hockey player Pavel Datsyuk in 1978 (age 44)

-- Model Gisele Bundchen in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor John Francis Daley in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Osric Chau in 1986 (age 36)

-- Dancer/Julianne Hough in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Alycia Debnam-Carey in 1993 (age 29)

-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Maia Shibutani in 1994 (age 28)

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Carlos Santana’s Wife Speaks Out After His Onstage Collapse

Formed in 1966 in San Francisco, the rock band Santana has spent the last 58 years entertaining fans and playing some of the top venues around the world. Known for their Latin rock and jazz fusion, the band once went by an entirely different name, Santana Blues Band. Eventually being changed, Santana was always named after its songwriter and guitarist, Carlos Santana. Still playing today, the music icon recently had a health scare when he passed out during a concert. Thankfully, his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, gave an update on the health of her husband.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BBC

Carlos Santana: Legendary US guitarist collapses on stage

Legendary US guitarist Carlos Santana has collapsed on stage during an open-air concert near Detroit, Michigan. Medical personnel treated the 74-year-old in Clarkston on Tuesday, and he was taken to a local hospital's emergency department for observation. Santana, who was born in Mexico, later wrote on his Facebook page that...
DETROIT, MI
UPI News

Famous birthdays for July 22: Selena Gomez, Don Henley

July 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. -- U.S. political family matriarch Rose Kennedy in 1890. -- Robert "Bob" Dole, longtime U.S. senator/1996 GOP presidential nominee, in 1923. -- Fashion designer Oscar de la Renta in 1932. -- Actor Louise Fletcher in...
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Greer
Person
Diana Rigg
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Josh Holloway
Person
Pavel Datsyuk
Person
Barbara Mikulski
Person
John Francis Daley
Person
Donna Dixon
Person
Alycia Debnam Carey
Person
Cormac Mccarthy
Person
Petrarch
Person
Omar Epps
Person
Sally Ann Howes
Person
Judy Chicago
Person
Chris Cornell
Person
Edmund Hillary
Person
Gisele Bundchen
Person
Kim Carnes
Person
Natalie Wood
Q 105.7

Carlos Santana Year-by-Year Photos 1969-2022

Carlos Santana may now be known as one of the most accomplished guitar players of all time, but the first instrument he learned to play was actually the violin, inspired by his father, Jose Santana. “My father was a musician,” Santana told Rolling Stone in 2000. “And my first memory...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Joan Collins Hospitalized in Monaco

Living legend Joan Collins' Monaco vacation was interrupted by a brief trip to the hospital. The Dynasty star suffered a pinched nerve in her leg and is now relaxing in style, just as Alexis Colby would surely do. Collins, 89, is already up and posing for yacht photos on Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austrian#Explorer#Johann#Parade#Macedonian#Italian#South Korean#U S Congress#American#Rock#Hockey
Indy100

'Clark Kent' look-alike becomes centre of attention at January 6 hearing

During Thursday's January 6 hearing, an unidentified Superman lookalike captured people's hearts, causing the hashtag "Clark Kent" to trend on Twitter.The man in question was seated right behind witnesses Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews.The DC Extended Universe was sporting a sleek navy suit and glasses — earning him comparisons to Superman's bespectacled reporter alter-ego, Clark Kent.One wrote: "Ok, yes, Trump is guilty....BUT WHO IS THIS...Ok, Clark Kent!! #January6thHearing."Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter \u201cOk yes Trump is guilty....BUT WHO IS THIS...Ok Clark Kent!! #January6thHearing\u201d — Trap Selena (@Trap Selena) ...
MOVIES
GMA

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band announce North American dates

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announced this week that they will return to North American stages for the first time since 2016 starting in February of 2023. The band will kick off their 2023 world tour with 31 U.S. dates starting Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, and will wrap things up April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before launching their previously announced European leg.
TAMPA, FL
People

Bruce Springsteen Becomes a Grandfather for the First Time!

Over the weekend Bruce Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa Springsteen, shared the news on Instagram that she and Bruce were grandparents for the first time. "_walking the baby_. Lily Harper Springsteen," Patti captioned the photo of their son Sam and his partner standing in front of a stroller, as well as a close-up of their new grandchild.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
UPI News

Movie review: 'Nope' is Jordan Peele's first no-no

LOS ANGELES, July 20 (UPI) -- Nope, in theaters Friday, is writer/director Jordan Peele's first misstep as a filmmaker. It is a singular artistic misstep though, not a compromised vision. In the horror movie, Otis Haywood Sr. (Keith David) dies suddenly when debris from a plane falls from the sky....
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Ryan Gosling talks viral 'Barbie' picture, plays sketch on 'Fallon'

July 22 (UPI) -- Actor Ryan Gosling appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about the infamous picture of him in the upcoming Barbie movie. Gosling, 41, appeared on Fallon's show Thursday night to promote his new Netflix film, The Gray Man, an action thriller in which he stars alongside Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Watch Alanis Morissette’s emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins at London concert

Alanis Morissette paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her London O2 concert this week. Currently on her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, the iconic singer-songwriter took a moment at the first of two shows at the London arena to remember her former bandmate.
MUSIC
UPI News

Prince George smiles in new photo on 9th birthday

July 22 (UPI) -- Prince George is all smiles in a new photo celebrating his ninth birthday. George's parents, British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton, marked the occasion Friday by sharing the photo of their son on their official Twitter account. "George is turning 9!" the caption reads. Middleton...
WORLD
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Day The Music Died: American Pie’ on Paramount+, Tracking The History And Meaning Of Don McLean’s Legacy Song

Does everyone’s inner child come out when they hear Don McLean’s signature song? That’s what The Day the Music Died: American Pie (Paramount+) posits. The Mark Moorman-directed documentary features interviews with McLean, testimonials from Garth Brooks and others, and a look at the writing and legacy of “American Pie” – all eight-and-a-half minutes of it – which in 2001 was named one of the best songs of the century by the Recording Industry of America and the National Endowment of the Arts.
MUSIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
400K+
Followers
61K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy