It’s the last weekend of Disney’s Frozen Jr. at Hawai‘i Theatre Center, where you can watch the magical land of Arendelle come to life as Anna and Elsa navigate and strengthen their bonds of sisterhood on stage. Expect all the memorable songs from the film, so don’t say we didn’t warn you when keiki start singing Let It Go at the top of their lungs for weeks on end (again). We promise the show will be worth it.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO