The major incident has been stood down in South Yorkshire after 24 hours which saw flames destroy houses in at least four different communities and firefighters taken to hospital.South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) announced the stand-down on Wednesday afternoon as investigations continued into blazes which engulfed homes in Barnsley, Clayton, Kiveton Park and Maltby on Tuesday evening.A spokesman said four firefighters were taken to hospital on Tuesday with heat exhaustion but said: “Thankfully each of these has made a full recovery and they are all fine now.”SYFR said later: “A major incident declared in South Yorkshire has been stood...

