Amazon Is Packed with Great Deals on Interactive Dog Toys — and Prices Are Under $16

By Annie Burdick
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If there's one thing most dog parents can agree on, it's finding toys and activities that will tire out their dogs and keep them...

people.com

Daily Mail

'I would adopt him!' 'World's Ugliest Dog' Mr Happy Face, 17, who was rescued from a hoarder's house wins over This Morning viewers with his adorably scruffy appearance

The owner of the World's Ugliest Dog has said he is 'one of the most beautiful creatures' while others have fawned over the 'adorable' pooch. Janeda Banelly, who owns 17-year-old pooch Mr Happy Face, appeared on This Morning today to talk about the title. The proud owner of the Chinese...
PETALUMA, CA
Dianna Carney

Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F

Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

This puppy wore a tuxedo for his adopters but they never showed up

Dogs are rightfully a man’s best friend. For a person, a dog might just be a pet animal, but for the dog, their owners are their whole world. This puppy was in the hopes of finding a ‘furever’ home, but the fates were not in his favour... at least not on his first adoption day.
PETS
PetsRadar

Watch: Dog asks owner to move cat from bed in hilarious video

When it comes to the age-old battle of cat versus dog, the latter really should come out on top. After all, there’s a substantial size difference that should yield an advantage. However, as a lot of you will likely be aware, it’s not that simple. Dogs are generally pretty...
PETS
The Independent

Woman finds $300 and note in Coach purse she bought for $7 at thrift store: ‘Be a Martha’

A woman documented her experience finding $300 in inheritance money, and a note from the previous owner, inside of a Coach bag that she purchased at a thrift store for $6.99.Lynora, who goes by the username @marthainfused on TikTok, uploaded the now-viral video to the app over the weekend.In the clip, the TikToker began by telling viewers she couldn’t wait to show them what she found inside the purse she bought at the Salvation Army and showed the $6.99 price tag.Lynora then opened the bag to show the inside, which was slightly stained from use, while noting that she purchased...
TV & VIDEOS

