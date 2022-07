Salvation Army distributing food to families in Beaufort. Brian Atwood carried 50-pound bags of fresh carrots from pallets of fresh fruit and vegetables and other dry goods to about 20 other volunteers who sorted them out into plastic bags to be given away free of of charge to anyone who asked on a hot and muggy Wednesday afternoon, July 13, in the middle of the parking lot of the Salvation Army of the Lowcountry on North Street in Beaufort.

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO