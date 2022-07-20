ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Letters to the editor for July 20

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimply speaking, it ain't so simple. Solving the problem of young, mostly white men going to populated public places and randomly firing their weapons into the crowd, injuring and killing dozens of our fellow citizens, is complicated. The passing of a comprehensive gun control bill by Washington politicians is just placing...

The Independent

Josh Hawley’s home state newspaper calls senator ‘fleeing coward’

The home state paper of Missouri Senator Josh Hawley panned the Republican as a “fleeing coward” in response to the footage released by the January 6 committee which showed him scampering through the halls away from the Capitol rioters mere hours after he was photographed raising a fist in solidarity with the mob.“Josh Hawley is a laughingstock,” wrote the editorial board for the Kansas City Star, the newspaper that covers the city where Sen Hawley spent most of his childhood and adolescent years.The op-ed goes on to detail how during Thursday night’s televised prime time hearing of the House...
Newsweek

'This Is Not Your Place': Neighbor's Wildly Racist Letter Sparks Outrage

A neighbor's letter to a Native American family went viral this week, setting off a wave of fury online. A photo of the note was shared anonymously by a 19-year-old woman under the Reddit username Iniminki on Monday. Her post in the forum "F**k You Karen" has racked up over 37,000 votes and reappeared in the forum "Mildly Infuriating," where it amassed a further 50,000 votes.
Mic

Fox News blamed weed and women for the Illinois parade shooting

Far be it for a reasonable person to turn on Fox News expecting anything resembling, well, “news” — especially, by the network’s own admission, during the primetime hours, when its big name hosts reign supreme in obstinate defiance of facts and decency and, y’know, reality in general. So, it’s not like we should be caught off guard by the fact that people like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the days following the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, scrambling to lay the blame on a suite of contributing factors, rather than acknowledge that a 22-year-old with a history of violent threats incubated in the far-right recesses of the internet was able to legally buy a weapon of war and use it to murder seven people during a neighborhood parade.
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
WBBM News Radio

Governor tells NRA to 'leave us the hell alone'

After an Independence Day marred by violence, including a mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., that claimed several lives and injured dozens, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has decided he has had enough of the National Rifle Association. After the NRA posted a tweet the day after the shooting that claimed...
People

Rep. Lauren Boebert Calls Rep. Ilhan Omar a 'Terrorist Sympathizer' and Downplays Jan. 6 Riots in New Memoir

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, 35, levied her latest attack against Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, 39, in her new memoir, My American Life. In the self-described "gun-toting" congresswoman's book, which follows her life's story and why she "joined the fight to make sure we never live in a socialist country," Boebert calls Omar a "terrorist sympathizer" who has "consistently spewed anti-American and anti-Jewish rhetoric."
Fox News

Proud ‘Squad’ pic of AOC, Omar and co. after Supreme Court 'arrest’ invites mockery on Twitter

Twitter users torched Representative Cori Bush, D-Mo., and the members of "The Squad" on Tuesday after the congresswoman posted a photo celebrating the progressive lawmakers for being arrested while protesting at the Supreme Court Wednesday. During a raucous pro-abortion protest outside the Supreme Court, Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar,...
