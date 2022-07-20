ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CalMatters

Troubled bullet train project given a reprieve

By Dan Walters
CalMatters
CalMatters
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15eC7d_0glsJ0bw00

In summary

California’s much-troubled bullet train project has gotten a reprieve with a political deal to free up $4.2 billion in bond money but it still faces years of uncertainty over its fate.

In 2019, just weeks after being inaugurated as California’s governor, Gavin Newsom issued what many took as a death knell for the state’s troubled bullet train project.

“But let’s be real,” Newsom told legislators in his first State of the State address. “The current project, as planned, would cost too much and respectfully take too long. There’s been too little oversight and not enough transparency.

“Right now, there simply isn’t a path to get from Sacramento to San Diego, let alone from San Francisco to L.A.,” Newsom said. “I wish there were. However, we do have the capacity to complete a high-speed rail link between Merced and Bakersfield.”

It seemed as though Newsom wanted to finish the initial phase in the San Joaquin Valley and then give up on a statewide link between the San Francisco Bay Area (and perhaps Sacramento) and Southern California.

The reaction from project supporters, particularly construction unions, was swift and sharply negative and Newsom claimed that reporters misinterpreted his intentions.

“I just think people in the media should pause before they run headlines and actually consider the facts and maybe even ask the person that’s stating things before they run with things,” Newsom said. “That’s the deep lesson I learned in this.”

He insisted that he wasn’t abandoning a statewide system, but wanted to concentrate first on completing a working portion in the San Joaquin Valley. That limited goal, however, also has vexed the governor as costs continued to rise and work slowed to a crawl.

Seizing on Newsom’s words, President Donald Trump’s administration tried to claw back a nearly $1 billion federal grant for the project that predecessor Barack Obama had awarded. When Joe Biden became president, the grant was restored.

Last year, Newsom asked the Legislature to appropriate the $4.2 billion remainder of a $9.95 billion bond issue that voters approved in 2008 to build the system, but legislative leaders balked, saying, in essence, that it would be money down a rathole and would be better spent on local and regional transit projects.

The stalemate over the bond money lasted for a year but in June, Newsom bought off legislative naysayers by providing $3.65 billion from the state’s huge budget surplus for the local projects in return for freeing the bond money.

However, the compromise also included an inspector general’s position to oversee the High Speed Rail Authority, which outside critics have faulted for delays and cost overruns.

“They know that with the inspector general that they’re going to be watched,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, one of the sharpest critics, said. “They’re going to be held accountable.”

There has been some construction, including a bridge over the San Joaquin River near Fresno, but having tracks that will carry trains is years away and heavy expenses loom for electrification and rolling stock. Newsom has also expanded the San Joaquin section on both ends to Merced in the north and Bakersfield in the south, which carries its own price tag.

It could be a decade, or more, before trains actually begin carrying passengers between the two cities, but without connecting Bakersfield to Los Angeles and Merced to San Francisco, the segment would be little more than an amusement park ride.

As it stands — and as Newsom said in that 2019 speech — there are no plans to finance multi-billion-dollar extensions to make the bullet train a real transportation alternative. He seems to be content to provide enough money to maintain construction for the remainder of his governorship and leave it to his successor — or successors — to decide what to do after that.

Comments / 67

The truth hurts
2d ago

I 5 and 99 & airplanes are the path and it does not waste taxpayers money. How about water storage and treatment facilities.

Reply(19)
31
Donnie@Jr
2d ago

If this Boondoggle was put on the ballot it would be rejected by a 3-1 margin at minimum.

Reply(2)
13
Connie Trussel
2d ago

they all playing with the train long ago started by now the train sure be finish there is money l dont know what are they doing

Reply
5
Related
CalMatters

Truckers demand action from Newsom amid port blockade

As Gov. Gavin Newsom takes action on a slew of gun control bills, truckers are accusing him of failing to respond to a controversial state labor law they’ve been protesting for weeks, halting almost all operations at the Port of Oakland’s shipping terminals and snarling an already severely backlogged supply chain. First up: the gun […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#San Francisco#Trains#Politics#Traffic#State#Merced
KCRA.com

Newsom signs several laws to tighten California gun regulation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced Thursday that the governor signed into law a slew of gun violence prevention laws aimed at school campus safety, accessibility and regulation of sales. “California has the toughest gun safety laws in the nation, but none of us can afford to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California’s worst counties for commuters; No, L.A. isn’t No. 1

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Governor Newsom signs new measures to help protect Californians from gun violence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Governor’s Press Office, on Thursday Governor Gavin Newsom has signed additional legislation to protect Californians from gun violence. The measures include improving school campus safety, restricting gun possession for people who have been convicted of child or elder abuse, and regulating the sale of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

If Oil Drilling Ends in California, What Happens to Oil Country?

California is considering phasing out oil drilling in the state by 2045 to minimize carbon emissions that contribute to global warming. Unlike, for example, West Virginia or Oklahoma, our economy is not largely reliant on fossil fuels. However, for at least one part of California, ceasing oil extraction would be a huge problem.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Newsom talks energy, monkeypox, and presidential speculation

FREMONT, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday toured Bloom Energy's massive new factory in Fremont. The green energy company will utilize the 164,000 square foot space to expand its manufacturing of clean energy fuel cells. The company also plans to fill 400 jobs at the plant. "This is what...
FREMONT, CA
Outsider.com

Truckers Are Protesting in California: Here’s Why

California truckers are protesting a labor law known as Assembly Bill 5 that sets stricter standards for classifying workers as independent contractors. As a result, for the third day in a row, the truckers shut down one of the busiest seaports in the country. On Wednesday, regular operations came to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Elk Grove teacher to represent California in Mrs. America Pageant

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove elementary teacher Karen Johnson was named Mrs. California and will head to the Mrs. America national pageant in Las Vegas.  Johnson teaches 2nd grade at Robert J. Fite Elementary School. According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, she has been teaching in the district for 25 years.  […]
ELK GROVE, CA
SFGate

Trucker protest shuts down operations at California port

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Truckers protesting a state labor law have effectively shut down cargo operations at the Port of Oakland, it was announced Wednesday. “The shutdown will further exacerbate the congestion of containers" and port officials are urging operations at shipping terminals to resume, a port statement said.
OAKLAND, CA
KGET 17

Earthquake shook local oil and agriculture economy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County earthquake of 1952 not only impacted architecture but it also impacted the local economy. The third largest earthquake in recorded California history, magnitude 7.3, devastated the small towns of Tehachapi and Arvin, but it wasn’t a one-and-done affair. Seismic instability stuck...
KERN COUNTY, CA
CalMatters

CalMatters

Sacramento, CA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.

 https://calmatters.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy