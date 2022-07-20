This Is the County in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Corpus Christi metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 123,431 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,290 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Corpus Christi, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Corpus Christi metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, San Patricio County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,060 confirmed infections in San Patricio County, or 17,988 for every 100,000 people.

Though San Patricio County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Corpus Christi metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 509 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in San Patricio County, above the 429 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Corpus Christi metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 San Patricio County, TX 17,988 12,060 509 341 2 Aransas County, TX 18,568 4,598 355 88 3 Nueces County, TX 29,619 106,773 419 1,510

