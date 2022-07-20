ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

This Is the County in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0glsItfV00 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Corpus Christi metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 123,431 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,290 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Corpus Christi, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Corpus Christi metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, San Patricio County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,060 confirmed infections in San Patricio County, or 17,988 for every 100,000 people.

Though San Patricio County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Corpus Christi metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 509 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in San Patricio County, above the 429 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Corpus Christi metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 San Patricio County, TX 17,988 12,060 509 341
2 Aransas County, TX 18,568 4,598 355 88
3 Nueces County, TX 29,619 106,773 419 1,510

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

Hottest Places in the US Right Now

On July 10, 1913, a temperature of 134.1°F was recorded at the Furnace Creek Ranch in California’s Death Valley — the world’s highest air temperature on record. Furnace Creek has had temperatures above 129°F multiple times since then, most recently in August of 2020 and July of 2021. The summer heat waves of 2021 resulted […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
County
San Patricio County, TX
San Patricio County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Financial Advisors#Tx Metro Area#Least#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 4,151 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 327 fatalities […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 3,760 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 156 fatalities for […]
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 13,528 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 281 fatalities […]
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 7,669 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 216 fatalities […]
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 1,475 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 481 fatalities for […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

125K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy