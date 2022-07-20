ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

This Is the County in the Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0glsIru300 To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 61,418 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,179 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Lafayette-West Lafayette, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carroll County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,392 confirmed infections in Carroll County, or 21,967 for every 100,000 people.

Though Carroll County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lafayette metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 350 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carroll County, above the 232 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette-West Lafayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Carroll County, IN 21,967 4,392 350 70
2 Tippecanoe County, IN 28,756 54,433 218 413
3 Benton County, IN 29,918 2,593 265 23

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 4,151 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 327 fatalities […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 6,657 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 332 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 24,736 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 259 fatalities […]
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
Lafayette, IN
Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
City
Lafayette, IN
Lafayette, IN
Coronavirus
Lafayette, IN
Government
County
Carroll County, IN
Carroll County, IN
Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 1,475 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 481 fatalities for […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Benton County#Least#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 6,758 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 276 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
ORLANDO, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 3,760 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 156 fatalities for […]
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 7,669 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 216 fatalities […]
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 11,196 deaths have been attributed […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 3,841 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Common Identity Theft Is in West Virginia

Identity theft is on the rise in the United States. According to the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network report, the number of reported cases more than doubled from about 650,500 in 2019 to 1.39 million in 2020. Identity theft cases continued to grow nationwide in 2021 when a total of 1.43 million cases were […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

125K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy