This Is the County in the Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 61,418 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,179 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Lafayette-West Lafayette, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carroll County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,392 confirmed infections in Carroll County, or 21,967 for every 100,000 people.

Though Carroll County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lafayette metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 350 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carroll County, above the 232 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette-West Lafayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Carroll County, IN 21,967 4,392 350 70 2 Tippecanoe County, IN 28,756 54,433 218 413 3 Benton County, IN 29,918 2,593 265 23

