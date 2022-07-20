This Is the County in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 45,647 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,315 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Elizabethtown-Fort Knox than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Elizabethtown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Meade County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,157 confirmed infections in Meade County, or 21,736 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Meade County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Elizabethtown metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 233 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Meade County, below the 390 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Meade County, KY 21,736 6,157 233 66 2 Larue County, KY 28,122 3,981 523 74 3 Hardin County, KY 32,850 35,509 414 448

