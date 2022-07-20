This Is the County in the Longview, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Longview metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 43,255 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,855 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Longview is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Longview metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gregg County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 24,006 confirmed infections in Gregg County, or 19,439 for every 100,000 people.

Though Gregg County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Longview metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 562 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Gregg County, above the 511 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Longview metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Gregg County, TX 19,439 24,006 562 694 2 Upshur County, TX 19,929 8,125 456 186 3 Rusk County, TX 20,756 11,124 435 233

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.