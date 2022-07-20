This Is the County in the Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lansing-East Lansing metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 124,294 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,078 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Lansing-East Lansing, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Lansing metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Ingham County in Michigan has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 71,362 confirmed infections in Ingham County, or 24,645 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Ingham County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lansing metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 274 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Ingham County, below the 299 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lansing-East Lansing metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Ingham County, MI 24,645 71,362 274 794 2 Eaton County, MI 27,026 29,500 384 419 3 Clinton County, MI 30,081 23,432 271 211

