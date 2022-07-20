This Is the County in the Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 96,094 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,926 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Killeen-Temple is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Killeen metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bell County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 71,883 confirmed infections in Bell County, or 21,004 for every 100,000 people.

Though Bell County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Killeen metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 267 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bell County, compared to 279 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Killeen-Temple metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Bell County, TX 21,004 71,883 267 914 2 Coryell County, TX 24,458 18,439 284 214 3 Lampasas County, TX 27,965 5,772 451 93

