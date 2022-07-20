This Is the County in the Jackson, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 43,778 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 33,850 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Jackson than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 32,248 confirmed infections in Madison County, or 33,013 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Madison County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jackson metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 442 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, below the 478 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Madison County, TN 33,013 32,248 442 432 2 Chester County, TN 35,598 6,105 571 98 3 Crockett County, TN 37,416 5,425 607 88

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.