In Los Angeles, as in major cities across the U.S., city officials are working to transform downtown into a place of entertainment, culture, and commerce for affluent business travelers, tourists, and residents. What happens to those who live in these places and how does race and class matter? Because city planning policies focus on attracting higher-income consumers, academic research and media accounts generally portray the impact of these policies as class-based and race-neutral. Also, because top city officials and corporate elites have enormous political power and resources and support downtown development, there is a long history of policies displacing lower-income residents and destroying their neighborhoods. Research shows that low-income residents usually do not have the political power to stop their displacement.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO