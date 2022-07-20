ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Suspect shoots at man after he flings cigarette at victim’s dog, Atlanta police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4GwA_0glsGYpQ00

ATLANTA — A suspect shot at a man after an argument over flinging a cigarette at his dog, Atlanta police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

APD responded to a dispute call in the 1300 block of Hill Street. Police learned the dispute occurred because a man walked past the victim’s gate and almost hit his dog with a cigarette.

Police say the two men got into an argument, leading the man who walked past the victim’s gate to pull out a gun and shoot at the victim.

The victim did not sustain any injuries and the suspect ran before police arrived.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD’s aggravated assault unit at 404-379-4324 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online here.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Delta flight from Atlanta landing in Los Angeles blew tires when landing Just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Delta flight 515 arriving to LAX from Atlanta reported experiencing a mechanical issue upon landing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta woman shoots man in self-defense during assault, police say

ATLANTA - Police officers in Atlanta are trying to determine whether a woman will face charges for shooting a man overnight. Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex near the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive SE. Investigators tell FOX 5 right now they believe...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Delta#Cox Media Group
fox5atlanta.com

Man found shot on I-75 may be connected to shooting scene, police say

ATLANTA - Investigators believe a man found shot along an Atlanta interstate highway may be connected to several cars being shot up at a gas station on Wednesday. Around 6:40 p.m., Atlanta police found a man shot in car pulled over in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at Cleveland Avenue. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested in murder of coach during carjacking at Gwinnett County QT

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a beloved football coach during an attempted carjacking at a Gwinnett County gas station. "This incident was a very unusual circumstance and anything that makes our residents feel unsafe while they are in the county we look at very seriously," said Sgt. Jennifer Richter with Gwinnett County Police.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Guns, cocaine found in search of Clayton County storage locker, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers say a search of a Clayton County storage unit led to the discovery of dozens of weapons and crack cocaine. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department tell FOX 5 that the discovery was part of a joint investigation between federal law enforcement partners and the department's special operations narcotics unit.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
168K+
Followers
117K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy