Elton John adds five Australia and New Zealand shows to Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Elton John has added five additional tour dates in the Australia and New Zealand leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The 75-year-old singer announced the news on social media on Tuesday (19 July).

“In 2020 I promised that when I came back to finish my interrupted farewell, I’d perform some encore shows,” he wrote. “I love your part of the world dearly and cannot wait to share these concerts with you!

John will kick off the encore concerts in Newcastle, New South Wales on 10 January 2023, before heading to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

He will then head to New Zealand to perform in Christchurch on 24 January.

The British singer will then come back to Auckland to perform two rescheduled shows on 27 and 28 January.

Tickets for the new shows in Newcastle, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and Christchurch in New Zealand will go on sale on 1 August at 12pm local time.

Members of Elton John’s Rocket Club will be able to access the fan club pre-sale on 28 July.

John confirmed that he is retiring from touring to spend more time with his family in 2018.

The “Rocket Man” singer made the announcement during a press conference in New York, but only after saying he would first play 300 shows over the next three years, which was delayed due to the pandemic.

Asked about ending touring, Elton said: “I thought the time was right to say thank you to all my fans around the world globally and then just say goodbye and have a breather. It’s not to say I’m not going to be creative anymore.”