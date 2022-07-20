ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elton John adds five Australia and New Zealand shows to Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdG21_0glsFjck00

Elton John has added five additional tour dates in the Australia and New Zealand leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The 75-year-old singer announced the news on social media on Tuesday (19 July).

“In 2020 I promised that when I came back to finish my interrupted farewell, I’d perform some encore shows,” he wrote. “I love your part of the world dearly and cannot wait to share these concerts with you!

John will kick off the encore concerts in Newcastle, New South Wales on 10 January 2023, before heading to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

He will then head to New Zealand to perform in Christchurch on 24 January.

The British singer will then come back to Auckland to perform two rescheduled shows on 27 and 28 January.

Tickets for the new shows in Newcastle, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and Christchurch in New Zealand will go on sale on 1 August at 12pm local time.

Members of Elton John’s Rocket Club will be able to access the fan club pre-sale on 28 July.

John confirmed that he is retiring from touring to spend more time with his family in 2018.

The “Rocket Man” singer made the announcement during a press conference in New York, but only after saying he would first play 300 shows over the next three years, which was delayed due to the pandemic.

Asked about ending touring, Elton said: “I thought the time was right to say thank you to all my fans around the world globally and then just say goodbye and have a breather. It’s not to say I’m not going to be creative anymore.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Distraught mother is forced to live in a tent away from her three children after battling to find a home to rent for an entire YEAR in Australia's toughest rental market

A mother has been forced to move into a tent away from her three children after struggling to find a house to rent for an entire year. Grappling with the Gold Coast rental market where availability is the lowest in the country, Corinne Cook and her partner Dale Brown moved into the 10-man tent while her three kids live with relatives.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

'Absolute carnage' leaving Buble concert, Dorset fan says

A Michael Buble fan has said it was "absolute carnage" leaving the carpark after a concert during the heatwave. Sarah Clifford, from Poole, said there were no marshals in the field to escort the 15,000 fans after Monday's event at Chewton Glen in Hampshire. However, Ms Clifford said the organiser...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
The Independent

Beaming Prince George photographed by Kate for his official birthday picture

Prince George is pictured smiling for the camera on a UK beach in a photograph released to mark his ninth birthday.Behind the lens was his mother the Duchess of Cambridge who is well known for taking pictures of her children to mark their milestones.Her son is shown beaming earlier this month while wearing a polo-style top with a sandy shoreline and water behind him.The duchess is a keen amateur photographer, who in 2017 accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her “talent and enthusiasm”.The young royal and future king turns nine on Friday and...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Wales sees hottest day on record, provisional figures show

Schools haven’t been ordered to close in the heat, but the government has asked school leaders to take steps to ensure pupils feel safe and comfortable. Some schools have rearranged sports days or let their students wear their PE kit. But some schools have gone one step further. Ovens...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#New South Wales#British#Rocket Club
Time Out Global

Two of the world’s greatest places in 2022 are in the UK

As any Brit will tell you, the UK is, obviously, a diverse, fascinating and downright fabulous place to travel. But sometimes it’s nice to get a bit of outside recognition. Like from American magazine Time, for instance, which included two British spots in its recently published list of the 50 best places in the world in 2022.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Rail travel between Scotland and England disrupted following record heat

Rail services between Scotland and England faced disruption on Wednesday following Tuesday’s record breaking temperatures. Network Rail announced on Wednesday morning there would be no trains between London Euston and Scotland as teams repaired damage caused to overhead lines on Tuesday as temperatures hit 40C south of the border on Tuesday, the hottest on record in the UK.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

An Abba sing-song and pizza: England stars celebrated their Euro 2022 quarter-final win over Spain in style... now Sarina Wiegman's players are plotting another dressing room party if they can go a step further in the semis

England will be hoping next Tuesday's Euro 2022 semi-final brings another dressing room party after players celebrated their quarter-final victory over Spain with karaoke, dancing and pizza. The Lionesses endured a nervy evening on Wednesday as they went behind for the first time in the tournament when Esther Gonzalez put...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
Country
New Zealand
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Tom Jones denies rumours he collapsed ahead of Budapest show

Sir Tom Jones has denied rumours that he collapsed ahead of his show in Budapest.The 82-year-old was forced to cancel his MVM Dome concert (12 July) at short notice, causing speculation about what had happened.In an Instagram post, the singer set the record straight: “I did NOT ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour.”Jones said the cancellation was in fact due to a diagnosed case of viral laryngitis, which he is now on medication for.He did however want to apologise to disappointed fans for the cancellation at such short notice and told those concerned that the show...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Travellers warned of worse delays on Saturday amid six-hour queues for Dover

Saturday is expected to be even busier for those hoping to begin their summer getaway after holidaymakers and lorry drivers faced gridlocked roads around Dover.Bumper-to-bumper traffic, in six-hour queues, made its way towards the Port of Dover on Friday – one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales break up for summer.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the delays and queues are “unacceptable”, calling it an “entirely avoidable” situation.In a statement, she said: “This awful situation should have been entirely avoidable and is unacceptable.“We need action from France to build up...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

'Somewhere along the line they'll get it wrong': Essex's South African spin sensation Simon Harmer has torn up the County Championship... now, he's ready to try and stop England's 'Bazball'

Simon Harmer ponders his chances of putting a stop to ‘Bazball’ and issues a statement of intent to England’s rampant Test transformers. ‘There’s going to be a lot of noise saying, “He’s done it on the county circuit, can he do it on the international stage against batters looking to be ultra-aggressive?”’ said the off-spinner South Africa hope can tame England this summer.
SPORTS
Time Out Global

Splendour in the Grass mired in torrential rain, mud and chaos

People have reportedly had to queue in their cars for 15 hours. Hopeful revellers at Splendour in the Grass on the NSW North Coast have been left seriously disappointed following torrential rain in the Northern Rivers, which has flooded parts of the festival’s campground, throwing both the festival and surrounding region into a state of muddy chaos.
WORLD
The Independent

Port of Dover delays expected to last all weekend as busiest summer getaway in years plunged into chaos

The busiest holiday weekend of the year was plunged into chaos on Friday as families were forced to wait for up to six hours at the Port of Dover because of “woefully inadequate” border control staffing, with the delays expected to run into early next week.A “critical incident” was declared on Friday morning when officials from France’s Police Aux Frontieres (PAF) were late to open the port’s security checks, resulting in traffic queues that stretched for miles along the south coast of England.With 18.8 million road journeys expected to take place throughout the UK this weekend – the first of...
TRAVEL
BBC

Central line: U-turn on early closure of Tube line due to sickness

A U-turn has taken place on a decision to close the Central line of the Tube early this evening. Transport for London (TfL) earlier said the line would close from 17:30 BST due to staff sickness, leading to some criticism. It said staff cover had since been found for the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

756K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy