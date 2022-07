Continuing to ramp us promotion for the release of his next album WEIGHT OF THE WORLD (Deluxe), Houston rapper Maxo Kream has dropped yet another single. Yesterday (July 20), Maxo released ‘The Vision‘ featuring Anderson .Paak. The song comes just five days after the 32 year-old dropped the single and video for ‘Football Heads‘ which features Buffalo, NY native Benny the Butcher and also follows the release of single and video for ‘Jigga Dame‘ that came out in May of this year. All three singles will be on the deluxe of Maxo’s critically acclaimed album WEIGHT OF THE WORLD that will be released July 27th via Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO