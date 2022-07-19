ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Men's Basketball Earns NABC Team Academic Award, Four Players Named to Honors Court

By Cole Helman, Director of Athletic Communications
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's basketball received a Team Academic Excellence Award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Tuesday. The award recognizes outstanding achievement...

Sailfish Men's Soccer Announces 2022 Schedule

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic men's soccer team has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2022 season. The schedule features 15 games, with nine games being played at the Rinker Athletic Campus and a ten-game Sunshine State Conference slate. The Sailfish are coming off a 13-3...
PALM BEACH, FL
J.P. Taravella Welcomes in New Varsity Basketball and Football Coach

J.P. Taravella has officially announced that they have hired a new boys basketball and football coach for the 2022-23 school year. After one of the most challenging seasons in school history in 2021, Clenner Goodman takes over as the new varsity football coach after Charles Hafley Jr resigned and moved to Georgia. While the Trojans struggled in 2021, Goodman is hoping to turn the program around. His goal is to get the players to buy into the program and feel comfortable with what they are doing.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Jamaica, Land We Love: Alison F. Smith

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – In June, Alison F. Smith became the first woman of color to serve as president of the Broward County Bar Association. Another accomplishment for the Jamaican who has lived in South Florida for over 25 years. Smith, a partner with the Weiss Serota Helfman Cole &...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
FAU runs out of dorm space, turns to hotels

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — South Florida's housing shortage has made home prices and monthly rents soar—and it's now putting a strain on student housing options as well. Instead of moving into dorms, some FAU students will be checking into hotels this fall, due to a housing shortage on campus.
BOCA RATON, FL
Boca’s Golf Course, Arts Center and House Senate Seat

Golf may yet return to the former Ocean Breeze course in Boca Raton, though not for a while. Discussions between the city and the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District, which owns the roughly 200-acre property that was part of the Boca Teeca community, ended when owners of The Boca Raton donated the resort’s 18-hole course and clubhouse. It became Boca Raton Golf & Racquet Club, which replaced the Boca Municipal course.
GOLF, FL
Coming soon: Blackbird will evoke 1940s Shanghai in Jupiter, Henry’s Sandwich Station moving to Fort Lauderdale food hall

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Expected to debut sometime in early fall, this restaurant has an impressive ownership team behind it: restaurateurs Scott Frielich (Sub-Culture Group) and Angelo Abbenante (Lynora’s) as well as nightlife maestro Cleve Mash (Pawn Shop, Clematis Social) and executive chef Tim Nickey (Komodo, China Grill, Joe Namath’s Lucky Shuck). Taking the space vacated by Shipwreck Bar & Grille, the two-story eatery will have a view of the Jupiter Lighthouse and the Loxahatchee River. The design — evoking 1940s era Shanghai — will be by Kat Solomon, who worked side-by-side with Venus Williams at V Starr in West Palm Beach. The Pan-Asian cuisine will have menu dishes such as smoked salmon with everything bagel ragoons; Shanghai soup dumplings; sweet and sour pork with pineapple and dragon fruit; Australian Wagyu tomahawk with truffle ponzu butter sauce and Szechwan ribs inside a smoke-infused glass dome that will be removed tableside. 1511 N. Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter. BlackbirdModernAsian.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Retail Roundup: Kosher grocery taking over former Publix site in Boynton Beach, Popeye’s coming to Coral Springs

Kosher foods retailer KC Market plans to become South Florida’s largest kosher supermarket when it takes over a 40,000 square-foot former Publix site in western Palm Beach County. It will be a giant step forward for the company, which has been operating an 11,000 square-foot location in Hollywood for the past decade. Construction will begin soon on renovations at the site in Village Square at ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Raising Cane’s to open new location in Royal Palm Beach this fall

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Calling all chicken finger lovers! Raising Cane’s is opening a location in Royal Palm Beach this fall. It will serve Raising Cane’s chicken finger meals with 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins. Cane’s tenders are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order. Plus, customers will be able to scoop some of the secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, and more on the expansive menu.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Best Hot Dogs Spots In South Florida

It's national hot dog day and the foodie in me could not pass on the idea of looking for the best hot dog spots in Broward and Miami. So, let's just dig right in!. Let's start with Hot Diggity Dogs & More in Fort Lauderdale. You'll get some good ol’ fashioned hot dogs the have been a hit in this town since the 80s. The menu ranges from a beef option and a classic Chicago-style version to a chili dog and N.Y. study with mustard, sauerkraut, and spicy red cooked onions. Whatever you choose, it'll be worth the calories.
MIAMI, FL
REPORT: Delray Beach, Boca Raton Homes Still Selling Fast, For More

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A gloomy economy and rising mortgage interest rates are having no impact on the housing market in Boca Raton and Delray Beach. The latest Elliman Report, prepared by Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants, shows homes in Boca Raton and Delray Beach selling at higher prices — and faster — in the second quarter of 2022 than they did during the first quarter.
BOCA RATON, FL
Now open: All-you-can-eat Brazilian in Fort Lauderdale, Skillets expands to Boca

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Skillets, Boca Raton Skillets just opened its first restaurant on this side of Florida after years as a staple on the Gulf Coast. Owners Ross ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Florida Man With 31 Felonies Pulled Over For Going Too Slow In Stolen Car

A Florida man with 70 previous felony charges and 31 felony convictions was arrested again after being pulled over in a stolen car. Last Friday morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop that put an end to a multi-state crime spree. The driver, identified as 36-year-old felon Stephen Johnson, was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information, three counts of Petit Theft, and Violation of Probation for recent Burglary charges in Pompano Beach, FL.
FLORIDA STATE
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward

Palm Beach County Commissioners have taken the first step needed to reduce the millage rate for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year. If approved, the current rate of 4.7815 per $1,000 of taxable value will go to 4.7150. As required by law, the Commission must hold two public hearings in September before adopting a new rate for the 2023 budget. Since the Commission has already taken the initial steps to begin the process, by law the rate cannot be raised, only lowered. Public hearings have been scheduled for September 13 and September 20. Thanks to Mayor Weinroth for leading this process at a time when every dollar is needed during the worst inflationary period we have experienced in decades.
BOCA RATON, FL

