ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

3 Savvy Survival Tips For Dealing With Common Household Crises

By Sarah Vulpio
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ndyxX_0gls6BWE00
David Pereiras/Shutterstock

Despite all the preparation you take when it comes to common household crises, there's always the possibility you'll be faced with one anyway. Now, we aren't talking about fires or tornados; we're talking about less destructive crises, such as a backed-up toilet or power outage (which occur more than 1,000 times a year, says Tara Energy). Regardless, a crisis is a crisis, and if you're dealt an unlucky card and experience a common household emergency, you need to be prepared to properly take care of it.

When you come face-to-face with a household crisis, there are steps you can take to avert it. The first is not to panic. When you panic, you aren't able to think clearly; therefore, handling the situation becomes much more difficult, Medical News Today claims. If you keep your composure, you're more likely to fix the problem. To assist you during a crisis within your home, here are three savvy survival tips you can use.

Basement flooding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fROHy_0gls6BWE00
r.classen/Shutterstock

According to iPropertyManagment, an average of 14,000 people experience water damage in their homes every single day. That adds up to about $20 billion in water damage in the United States alone. The biggest cause of flooded basements is a leaky basement foundation, Basement System states. If your basement floods, there are necessary precautions you and your family should take to avoid injury. The most important precaution is avoiding the basement at all costs if the water is more than an inch deep. Standing water can harvest harmful bacteria, and if that bacteria becomes airborne, you're at risk of infection, Real Seal explains.

If you absolutely must go into the basement, steer clear of electrical wires or fixtures to avoid electrocution. For extra protection, put on a pair of waterproof rubber boots before venturing downstairs. When flooding occurs, you need to call a professional that can pump the water out of your basement as soon as possible.

Wild animals inside the home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42BgiU_0gls6BWE00
IrinaK/Shutterstock

No matter how much you love animals, finding a raccoon that's been living in your attic is shocking, to say the least. Your first instinct is probably to shoo the animal away with a broom, but that will scare the critter, forcing them to hide somewhere in your home, which makes it much more difficult to capture and remove. Do not close off any entry points either. Think about it: if you close your doors and windows, you're trapping the animal inside, meaning there's no way for it to get out on its own.

Instead, Apartment Therapy recommends giving the animal a way out by opening a door or window. If you choose this method, it's important to give the animal a quiet and peaceful environment to encourage it to leave on its own. If you're unsuccessful in getting rid of the critter yourself, contact your landlord or animal control immediately.

Phone fell in the toilet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b0jKO_0gls6BWE00
GVLR/Shutterstock

Depending on who you ask, dropping your phone in the toilet may not be considered an emergency; however, in this day and age, we assume most people would consider this a crisis (especially as the price of mobile phones continues to rise). If your phone does fall in the toilet, chances are you will try using the phone to see if it's still functional. Unfortunately, this can actually ruin your phone by overworking the system, says Angi. Instead, turn off your phone and remove the SIM card, battery, and micro-SD card.

Let the battery, SIM card, and micro-SD card dry for 24 to 48 hours. You can place your entire phone in an airtight container with a silica gel packet (the packets you might find when you purchase a pair of new shoes or a handbag). The silica gel packet will help draw the moisture out of your phone. The more packets you use, the better.

Comments / 0

Related
lifetrixcorner.com

When should someone with dementia go into a care home

It can be difficult to know when it’s time for a loved one with dementia to go into a care home. There are many factors to consider, and making the decision is never easy. But there are some signs that may indicate it’s time for a change. If...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Medical News#Basement System
House Digest

Do You Really Need To Separate Whites And Colors In The Laundry?

Love it or hate it, doing laundry is a necessary chore that needs to be accomplished. But, even if you take the time to read the washing directions on every piece of garment you own, can you be expected to cater to the exact cleaning needs of every item of clothing you have? That is why it might help to know a little bit more about how to properly wash your clothes in order to get the best results.
LIFESTYLE
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Higher Kidney Disease Risk

People who consumed the most ultra-processed foods are at higher risk for chronic kidney disease, according to a new study published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Ultra-processed foods are defined as containing minimal to no whole foods — foods in their natural form — and are often processed...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Benefits of lutein for macular degeneration

Scientists have found that lutein can help prevent and treat eye conditions that may occur as part of aging, such as macular degeneration. Macular degeneration involves the deterioration of the macula at the retina’s center. This condition is currently the. cause of blindness in people older than 60. Keep...
HEALTH
House Digest

Should You Clean Your Stainless Steel Sink With Bleach?

Bleach is a strong disinfectant that can kill bacteria and even mold. Since it is such a good disinfectant it makes sense to use bleach to disinfect your kitchen sink. However, bleach is so strong that it needs to be diluted before it should be used on anything. Kitchn recommends diluting bleach with water in a ratio of one to fifty. It is also important to know that while bleach is an excellent disinfectant, it is not a cleaner. This means that any surface needs to be cleansed with soap before it can be disinfected with a diluted bleach solution.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Seniors Guide

Tips for Downsizing Include: Don’t Wait!

Janet Bodnar, editor at large at Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, offers tips for downsizing, including tips for parents and adult children, enlisting a senior move manager, and dispensing of old items. For many families, the caretaking role comes as a surprise. And so, apparently, does the role of clearing out...
ECONOMY
House Digest

The Best Way To Protect Your Outside Faucet From Freezing In Winter

You may believe it is too early to be thinking of winter prevention to protect your home from the icy cold conditions, but it isn't. Actually, you should be using the warm, summer months to your advantage as you can properly do your research while out in the sun, instead of in a panic as the snow quickly comes in. Every homeowner should work to prevent their pipes from freezing this winter, as the U.S. has seen at least 250,000 homes suffer from their pipes freezing over, and even bursting, per The Bosworth Company.
HOME & GARDEN
The Daily South

Should You Wash New Sheets Before Using Them?

There is no feeling quite like slipping into a bed made up with brand new sheets. Whether it's the fact that no one else has slept in them or that they're a little luxury just for you, there's something very inviting about new sheets. Picking out new sheets is fun,...
LIFESTYLE
CNN

How to clean an air fryer, according to experts

To prevent damage and keep your appliance working as it should, air fryers need to be cleaned properly and regularly. Ahead, we rounded up everything you need to tackle common problems like sticky buildup and funky odors.
LIFESTYLE
architecturaldigest.com

How to Clean a Dishwasher Filter and Have Pristine Dishes

Most of us load a dishwasher daily, but we rarely think of how to clean a dishwasher filter. This part is very important because if left unattended, a dishwasher filter is the spot for trapping bits of food and mold buildup. The bevy of food particles not only keep your dishes from getting properly clean, but they can also slow down your dishwasher function by wasting energy, water, and consequently your money.
TECHNOLOGY
House Digest

5 Simple Tips For A Perfectly Organized Kitchen

Experts always tout the kitchen as the heart of the home. But this high-traffic area is much more likely to edge into chaos if you aren't careful. The room has a lot happening at one time, from morning coffee to bakesale cupcakes to dirty dinner dishes. And with tons of tools and ingredients, the area can get packed pretty quickly. It's no wonder that Kitchen Design Centre says that smart storage and ample cabinet space are a must-have in any kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

Reasons To Stop Using Liquid Dishwasher Detergent Immediately

Searching for the right dishwasher detergent can be intimidating. With shelves upon shelves of different brands and various types of detergents, it could be confusing making the right decision for your dishwashing needs. Of the major detergent choices, they come in liquid, powder, and single-dose solutions. Liquid dishwashing detergents contain...
Agriculture Online

A new knee

According to the internet – that infallible font of truth and wisdom – approximately 800,000 total knee replacement surgeries are performed in the United States each year. My wife just made that number 800,001. Getting a new knee isn’t as simple as taking your car into an automotive...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Can Dogs Sniff Out Disease?

Dog olfaction is a promising method for detecting and diagnosing human, animal, and plant diseases. However, studies on disease detection dogs report highly variable training and testing methods, leading to inconsistent results. Dogs may be better at detecting cancer and bacterial infections than more chronic health conditions. Detection dogs may...
ANIMALS
SHAPE

Is Popcorn Healthy? Here's What Dietitians Think

There's a lot to love about popcorn. It's crunchy, satisfying, and oh-so-versatile. The whole grain is also a classic snack, as it's often enjoyed at wholesome events from county fairs to movie nights. However, if you've got nutrition on the mind, you might catch yourself wondering, "Is popcorn healthy?" It...
FOOD & DRINKS
MindBodyGreen

How Often Should You Wake Up At Night? We Asked A Sleep Specialist

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It's not uncommon to wake up in the middle of the night, whether from a bad dream or for a bathroom break. Sometimes, we don't even remember waking up during the night come morning. So, how many wakeups are considered normal? To find out, we asked sleep and health psychologist Joshua Tal, Ph.D.
HEALTH
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
55K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy