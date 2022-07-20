ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Is Deere & Company a Sure Bet for Dividend Investors?

By Melissa Brock
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Nothing's a sure bet, but Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has looked promising despite myriad economic and other challenges. The company predicted that it would produce a net income of between $6.5 billion and $7 billion in the fiscal year 2022. But is that enough of a reason to invest in the name that charted the course of modern-day farming equipment?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztSxp_0gls6AdV00
MarketBeat.com - MarketBeat

Let's take a look at the history of Deere & Company and the pros and cons of adding the stock to your pile of dividend investments. Doing your own research can help you decide whether to invest in Deere & Co. and determine whether it will offer you the best dividend stock returns to meet your goals.

History of Deere & Company

John Deere, who moved from Vermont to the Midwest, set up shop as a blacksmith in Grand Detour, Illinois, in the 1830s. He noticed that settlers were having trouble taming the prairie soil. He whipped a broken Scottish steel saw blade to a piece of wood to create a plow and just like that, created a business that still bears his name. By 1849, he had produced 2,000 plows from these steel saw blades, which could till Midwestern prairie soil without gumming up.

In 1912, the company began expanding into tractors. In 1947, John Deere released its first self-propelled combine, model 55. The 1960s and 1970s ushered in technological changes that required farmers to farm more land for profitability. Deere set its sights on farm equipment for large-scale farming — large tractors, balers as well as seeding and harvesting machinery.

The company has since expanded beyond farm equipment, creating industrial, construction and forestry equipment all over the United States, Canada, Europe, India, Argentina, Brazil and South Africa. It operates through four segments:

  • Production and Precision Agriculture: This division produces mid-sized tractors, combines, cotton pickers, sugarcane harvesters, tillage equipment, and more.
  • Small Agriculture and Turf: This division produces utility tractors, loaders and attachments, turf equipment, riding lawn mowers, commercial mowing equipment, utility vehicles and more.
  • Construction and Forestry: This division produces backhoe loaders, crawler dozers and loaders, excavators, motor graders, skid-steer loaders, log harvesters, roadbuilding equipment and more.
  • Financial Services: The Financial Services division produces, sells and leases agriculture, turf, construction, forestry equipment and also offers wholesale financing to dealers.

The Moline, Illinois-based company has begun expanding into machine learning, applying it to agriculture as well. For example, Deere & Company acquired Blue River Technology in September 2017, which reduces herbicides by spraying only where weeds exist.

For the second quarter ended May 1, 2022, Deere & Company reported a net income of $2.098 billion compared with a net income of $1.790 billion on May 2, 2021. Net sales and revenues increased 11% to $13.370 billion in the second quarter of 2022 and for six months, rose 8% to $22.939 billion. Net sales were $12.034 billion for the quarter and $20.565 billion for six months, compared with $10.998 billion and $19.049 billion last year.

While historical results never guarantee future results, it's also important to consider the track record of the company in which you plan to invest. It can clue you into a lot about a particular company and help you decide whether you should invest or not.

Pros and Cons of Deere & Company

Why might you want to invest in Deere & Company and why might you want to consider just keeping an eye out instead? Let's take a look at both the pros and cons of investing in Deere & Company stock.

Pros:

  • Brand synonymous with quality: A household name, Deere & Company has cornered several markets as an international rockstar. It offers some of the best equipment options in the industry and has a diverse array of specialty equipment, including lawn tractors, balers, combines and loaders.
  • Research and development: Deere spends substantial amounts on research and development which results in top-of-the-line products and products that have strong resale value. It's safe to assume that strong R&D will continue to pan out in the company's favor, considering what it's doing in the realm of smart farming solutions, which helps farmers make choices about when to plant and harvest; drought management, which helps farmers learn more about drought risk through satellite data; and self-driving tractors, which the company continually seeks to improve.
  • Record highs: Over the past year and throughout 2022, Deere & Company has only reported good numbers and strong guidance. Its dividend yield currently sits at 1.45% with an annual dividend of $4.52, a dividend yield of 1.52% and a dividend payout ratio of 23.58%.

Cons:

  • Competition: Deere & Company has to keep an eye on its back because it isn't the only one out there producing farming equipment. It has formidable competition in Gehl, Husqvarna Group, Caterpillar Inc., AGCO, the Toro Company, Mahindra, CNH Industrial, Kubota, Claas, and more.
  • Not the best dividend stock in the arena: Speaking of competition, Deere & Company has competition when it comes to dividends. For example, Caterpillar pays an annual dividend of $4.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%, while Deere offers $4.52 per share with a dividend yield of 1.5%. What about earnings versus dividends? In that case, Caterpillar pays out 37.2% of its earnings in dividends, while Deere pays out 23.6% of its earnings in dividends. A more telling signal is Caterpillar's increased dividend for 29 consecutive years compared to Deere & Company's increase of just 2 consecutive years. Higher yields and longer dividend growth points to Caterpillar as the best dividend pick if you're looking for a high payer.

Is Deere & Company a Decent Dividend Pick?

It's important to recognize that Deere & Company is not the only decent dividend pick. (Check out the 6 best dividend stocks of all time.) Among a world of competitors and telltale whipsaw of its stock price this year, Deere & Company has its struggles as well as its high points, just like a lot of its competitors.

It's a good idea to evaluate your goals against the qualities (the highs and the lows) of the company you plan to invest in.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Is the Dividend Stock Nucor Corporation Worth Buying?

When you're on the hunt for a stock that pays dividends, you may want to take a look at Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE). Let's dive into some details about Nucor Corporation and the pros and cons of the company and its sector to help you determine whether to purchase Nucor Corporation for your own portfolio.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Vermont State
CNBC

Op-ed: Dividend stocks are a smart option for yield-hungry retired investors

Andrew Graham, founder and managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. Investors have taken beating this year. It's been especially hard on those in retirement or near it. Many financial experts tout Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, Series I bonds and other vehicles as potential remedies, but the upside is limited. Amid a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
24/7 Wall St.

The 7 Highest-Yielding Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Every time a bullish market commentator says things are fine, you can almost count on the market going into a tailspin. The stark reality is we are stuck in a trading range that is printing lower highs and lower lows, and that is typical in a bear market. In addition, with the Federal Reserve locked in on raising interest rates 75 basis points this month before taking a break until September, the market downtrend is likely to stay in place the rest of 2022 and into next year as well.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

2 Affordable Chip Stocks Under $10 to Buy Right Now

Thanks to the increased usage of consumer electronics in a rapidly digitalizing world and the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), the demand for semiconductor chips is rising. The industry's long-term prospects look bright with increased government and corporate investments to address the global chip shortage. Therefore, investing in quality chip stocks United Microelectronics (UMC) and Renesas Electronics (RNECF), currently trading under $10, could be rewarding. Continue reading.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Investors#Deere Company Lrb#Deere Co#Scottish#Midwestern
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Warren Buffett has made patient Berkshire Hathaway shareholders a lot richer over the past 57 years. Two well-known financial stocks stand out as prime bargains in Buffett's portfolio. Meanwhile, the Oracle of Omaha's fastest-growing stock could be more trouble than it's worth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Catches On

Concerns over the Fed's aggressive monetary policy tightening and a potential recession have created immense pressure on the stock market over the past couple of months, resulting in some quality stocks trading at attractive prices. Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to buy shares of fundamentally strong companies Radian Group (RDN), Broadcom (AVGO), and Rimini Street (RMNI) before Wall Street catches on. Let's discuss….
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

The Oracle of Omaha's investing success might be his affinity for buying dividend stocks. These five passive-income powerhouses are the dividend pillars of Warren Buffett's company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Danaher, Tesla, AT&T and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Danaher – Shares of the medical conglomerate jumped more than 9% after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its most recent quarter, citing higher sales that helped offset an increase in its expenses. Danaher posted adjusted earnings of $2.76 per share on revenue of $7.75 billion, compared to expected earnings of $2.35 per share on revenue of $7.3 billion, according to Refinitiv.
STOCKS
NBC News

Cost of cars skyrocketing

Ballooning auto payments are making vehicles increasingly unaffordable. For the first time ever, the average price for a new vehicle topped $48,000 in June. That’s nearly a 13 percent increase from last year, according to industry reports. Now, more drivers than ever are spending at least $1,000 on their monthly car payments, which will go up even more if the Fed raises interest rates again.July 18, 2022.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy