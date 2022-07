As leaders of public health organizations, we see Nevadans struggling with asthma and allergies nearly every day. These very common illnesses affect thousands of Nevada’s children—filling up emergency rooms and clinics, keeping kids from school, and forcing parents to miss work. Not all our kids face the same levels of risk, though. Children who live near busy roadways and highways are much more likely to cough, wheeze, and sneeze. Exposure to air pollution from traffic increases their odds of asthma and allergies and can make their symptoms significantly worse. We could help these children with a reasonable solution: getting the dirtiest vehicles repaired or off our roads.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO