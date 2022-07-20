ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Now Surges Past This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar

By Lisa Levin
 2 days ago

The cryptocurrency market continued to recover on Wednesday, with Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, surpassing the $23,000 level.

Although Bitcoin is still trading much lower than its all-time high level of $68,000, but the crypto’s current performance is still better than the low level of $18,000 recorded last month.

Ethereum ETH/USD, the world’s second most valuable crypto, also recorded gains on Wednesday, climbing around 45% over the previous week. One of the main reasons of Ethereum’s price growth is the impending Ethereum merger.

Other popular altcoins, including Solana SOL/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also recording gains during the session.

At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization climbed to $1.06 trillion, notching a 24-hour increase of more than 4%. BTC was trading higher by around 1.5% to $23,660, while ETH climbed around 0.6% to $1,568 on Monday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Abbott Laboratories ABT and Tesla, Inc. TSLA, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Waves WAVES/USD

Price: $6.50

24-hour gain: 18.9%

  • Flow FLOW/USD

Price: $2.06

24-hour gain: 17.8%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.71

24-hour gain: 16.1%

  • Enjin Coin ENJ/USD

Price: $0.6462

24-hour gain: 14.9%

  • NEM XEM/USD

Price: $0.05291

24-hour gain: 14.7%

Losers

  • Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.7475

24-hour drop: 10.7%

  • TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.04261

24-hour drop: 2.3%

  • Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $1.27

24-hour drop: 1.3%

  • Arweave AR/USD

Price: $15.79

24-hour drop: 0.2%

  • PAX Gold PAXG/USD

Price: $1,707.68

24-hour drop: 0.1%

Benzinga

Chinese Investors Buy $6.1 Billion Worth Of US Homes In Past 12 Months

For the first time in three years, activity from overseas real estate buyers has increased. During a time when the housing market is under incredible scrutiny and seeing astonishing prices, investors from China are gobbling up available homes. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that international buyers combined to...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

As Bitcoin Price Hits $23,500, Crypto Analyst Says ‘Bears Are Sweating’

At 9:23 UTC on Friday (July 22), the Bitcoin ($BTC) price hit $23,500, and seems on its way to $24,000. Currently (as of 10:33 UTC on July 22), Bitcoin is trading around $23,502, up 2.45% in the past 24-hour period. Interestingly, the $BTC price has increased by 13.21% since July 17 when Bitcoin’s latest rally started.
MARKETS
Fortune

Elon Musk swore in March not to sell any Bitcoin, but Tesla cashed out 75% of its Bitcoin holdings amid the crypto winter just months later

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Electric vehicle maker Tesla sold $936 million worth of Bitcoin, 75% of its holdings, in the second quarter, according to a shareholder deck released in anticipation of its earnings call on Wednesday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Cash Is Surging: Here's Why

Shares of several popular altcoins, including Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, are trading higher again Monday in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin is also trading around a 1-month high Monday afternoon at around $22,000, representing a rebound of 18.3% over the past month.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Krispy Kreme Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Krispy Kreme DNUT. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 3.5 per share. On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
MARKETS
