Bitcoin Now Surges Past This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar

The cryptocurrency market continued to recover on Wednesday, with Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, surpassing the $23,000 level.

Although Bitcoin is still trading much lower than its all-time high level of $68,000, but the crypto’s current performance is still better than the low level of $18,000 recorded last month.

Ethereum ETH/USD, the world’s second most valuable crypto, also recorded gains on Wednesday, climbing around 45% over the previous week. One of the main reasons of Ethereum’s price growth is the impending Ethereum merger.

Other popular altcoins, including Solana SOL/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also recording gains during the session.

At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization climbed to $1.06 trillion, notching a 24-hour increase of more than 4%. BTC was trading higher by around 1.5% to $23,660, while ETH climbed around 0.6% to $1,568 on Monday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Abbott Laboratories ABT and Tesla, Inc. TSLA, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Waves WAVES/USD

Price: $6.50

24-hour gain: 18.9%

Flow FLOW/USD

Price: $2.06

24-hour gain: 17.8%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.71

24-hour gain: 16.1%

Enjin Coin ENJ/USD

Price: $0.6462

24-hour gain: 14.9%

NEM XEM/USD

Price: $0.05291

24-hour gain: 14.7%

Losers

Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.7475

24-hour drop: 10.7%

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.04261

24-hour drop: 2.3%

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $1.27

24-hour drop: 1.3%

Arweave AR/USD

Price: $15.79

24-hour drop: 0.2%

PAX Gold PAXG/USD

Price: $1,707.68

24-hour drop: 0.1%