Fighting for world titles isn’t the least bit important to Ryan Garcia. If their handlers overcome obstacles that could prohibit him and Gervonta Davis from fighting next, the hard-hitting Garcia won’t consider their pay-per-view fight any less significant because they won’t fight for a world title. Davis owns the WBA’s secondary lightweight championship, but Garcia began demanding after he weighed in Friday for his sixth-round knockout of Javier Fortuna on Saturday night that Davis must move up to the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds to make their fight a reality.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO