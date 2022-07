Sony Music Nashville newcomer Nate Smith shows off his sense of humor – and his stage presence – in his new video for “Whiskey on You” that debuted today. Written by Smith, Lindsay Rimes and Russell Sutton and produced by Rimes, “Whiskey on You” is about moving on from a dead relationship. The video, that was directed and produced by Chris Ashlee, combines a string of live shots with over-the-top laughable scenes to paint of picture of Smith that reveals a dynamic performer who doesn’t take himself too seriously.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO