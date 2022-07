All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. From the creator of the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton comes In the Heights, the Tony Award® winning Best Musical about family, community, and life in a vibrant neighborhood in New York City's Washington Heights. The musicaltells the story of the hopes and dreams, loves and losses, and fortunes and failures of this rapidly changing community. With music and lyrics by Miranda and book by Quiara Alegria Hudes, this groundbreaking show weaves together Latin rhythms, hip-hop, and pop to tell a story about a diverse community chasing the American dream.

