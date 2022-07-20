Wigged Out Wednesday aGLIFF Edition

The first full trailer for AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire will arrive next week at San Diego Comic-Con, but fans don't have to wait any longer to get an idea of what another of the upcoming series' key characters looks like. On Thursday, AMC released a first look at Bailey Bass as Claudia in a new image shared on social media. The image isn't a full reveal of the character, but certainly gives an indication of what we might expect — particularly thanks to the caption which reads "Sister, daughter, infant death." You can check it out for yourself below.

