Wigged Out Wednesday aGLIFF Edition

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer Erika Green Swafford (New Amsterdam) has signed an exclusive overall deal with Disney’s Onyx Collective. Under the pact, Green Swafford will develop television projects exclusively for Onyx, with a focus on drama series, which she will produce through her production company, Chocolate Girl Wonder. In addition to expanding the scope of stories and characters seen on TV through her own development, Green Swafford is committed to acting as a ladder for other underrepresented creatives.
Green Swafford was most recently an executive producer on NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam. Her prior credits include...
