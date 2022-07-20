ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wigged Out Wednesday aGLIFF Edition

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to...

Interview With the Vampire Releases First Look at Claudia in New Key Art

The first full trailer for AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire will arrive next week at San Diego Comic-Con, but fans don't have to wait any longer to get an idea of what another of the upcoming series' key characters looks like. On Thursday, AMC released a first look at Bailey Bass as Claudia in a new image shared on social media. The image isn't a full reveal of the character, but certainly gives an indication of what we might expect — particularly thanks to the caption which reads "Sister, daughter, infant death." You can check it out for yourself below.
Dr. Oz's Politicized Lost Meme Draws Ire of Series Co-Creator Damon Lindelof: 'If You Actually Watched...'

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to weaponizing Lost to attack his political rivals, Dr. Mehmet Oz has to go back to the drawing board — at least, that’s the opinion of the late ABC series’ co-creator Damon Lindelof. On Thursday, Oz — the GOP nominee for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat — shared on his Twitter feed a meme that featured a photo of his Democratic rival John Fetterman superimposed onto a Lost image. The caption read: “John Fetterman: Either he’s hiding in his basement, or he’s just plain Lost.” The meme drew a pointed rebuke from Lindelof, who on Friday...
Erika Green Swafford Inks Overall Deal With Disney’s Onyx Collective

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer Erika Green Swafford (New Amsterdam) has signed an exclusive overall deal with Disney’s Onyx Collective. Under the pact, Green Swafford will develop television projects exclusively for Onyx, with a focus on drama series, which she will produce through her production company, Chocolate Girl Wonder. In addition to expanding the scope of stories and characters seen on TV through her own development, Green Swafford is committed to acting as a ladder for other underrepresented creatives. Green Swafford was most recently an executive producer on NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam. Her prior credits include...
Disney Developing New Musical Comedy ‘Penelope’ With Robert Sudduth Writing Script

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Disney is developing a new musical comedy, Penelope, a unique twist on the classic fairy tale The Princess and the Pea. Robert Sudduth writing the script, and Will Gluck is producing through his Olive Bridge banner. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps other than it being loosely based on the classic fairy tale. Sources also add that it is in early development but is being developed for a theatrical release. Original music by singer/songwriter for the film will be written Ingrid Michaelson and Broadway superstar Larry O’Keefe. Sudduth has worked extensively in...
'Ghosts' Showrunners and Cast Tease Season 2 Details of CBS Sitcom at SDCC 2022

The cast and showrunners of Ghosts spooked up quite a scene at San Diego Comic-Con Thursday, in what was their first appearance at the renowned convention following phenomenal first season ratings run for CBS. With the show's creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman joining the spirited ensemble cast on a panel in famed Ballroom 20, the multitalented cast took time to reflect on the premiere season, while teasing what's to come for Season 2.
