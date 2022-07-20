ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fabrizio Romano: Antony’s Agent Wants Ajax To Negotiate With Manchester United Over A Move For The Winger

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

Antony has been considered as a top target for Manchester United this summer and talks have been ongoing between both United and the players representatives as well as some conversations with Ajax.

United don’t entirely know what they will have to do this summer when it comes to recruiting attacking players as the future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains uncertain.

Erik Ten Hag would like to add Antony to his United squad next season due to understanding the potential and ability of the winger and what he could bring to the Premier League.

However Ajax would like United to pay around €80million for the winger which is a fee that the Red Devils see as unfeasible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSIa8_0glrzNG100
IMAGO / Pro Shots

Ajax don’t want to lose Antony this summer as they’ve already lost a number of key players this summer, having sold Lisandro Martinez to United already.

However, Antony would be open to a move away from Ajax in this transfer window with the Premier League seen in his eyes as a dream move for his career.

According to the transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano, “Antony’s agents would be happy for him to make his move this summer. They want ajax to have a negotiation with United”

“But at the moment, still nothing imminent. Ajax now need to sign some players & Manchester United need to clarify Cristiano’s situation.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

United Transfer Room

Match Preview: Manchester United Face Aston Villa As Erik Ten Hag Manages His Fourth Game For Red Devils

Manchester United play Aston Villa in Perth this Saturday as part of the club’s pre-season tour of Australia. United will hope to continue the impressive form that they have built so far in their first friendlies under new boss Erik Ten Hag - winning all three by at least two goals. This includes a 4-0 win over Liverpool, a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory, and most recently, a 3-1 triumph over Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

'I Play The Same Style' - Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia On Playing In Erik Ten Hag's System

Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia has spoken about playing in Erik Ten Hag's footballing system, saying he plays "The same style" as what the manager asks for. The left-back joined from Feyenoord just weeks ago and seems to have settled in well at the club - playing at least 45 minutes in all three of The Red Devils' pre-season fixtures so far, including 79 against Crystal Palace most recently.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly willing to take '30 percent' pay cut to leave Manchester United

Broadcaster and news personality Piers Morgan generated headlines when he explained during a Tuesday appearance on London sports radio station TalkSport that he believes it'd be "highly unlikely" to see superstar Cristiano Ronaldo play another game for Manchester United amid ongoing rumors that Ronaldo wishes to leave Old Trafford as soon as possible to join a club that will be participating in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
