Fabrizio Romano: Antony’s Agent Wants Ajax To Negotiate With Manchester United Over A Move For The Winger

Antony has been considered as a top target for Manchester United this summer and talks have been ongoing between both United and the players representatives as well as some conversations with Ajax.

United don’t entirely know what they will have to do this summer when it comes to recruiting attacking players as the future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains uncertain.

Erik Ten Hag would like to add Antony to his United squad next season due to understanding the potential and ability of the winger and what he could bring to the Premier League.

However Ajax would like United to pay around €80million for the winger which is a fee that the Red Devils see as unfeasible.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Ajax don’t want to lose Antony this summer as they’ve already lost a number of key players this summer, having sold Lisandro Martinez to United already.

However, Antony would be open to a move away from Ajax in this transfer window with the Premier League seen in his eyes as a dream move for his career.

According to the transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano, “Antony’s agents would be happy for him to make his move this summer. They want ajax to have a negotiation with United”

“But at the moment, still nothing imminent. Ajax now need to sign some players & Manchester United need to clarify Cristiano’s situation.”

