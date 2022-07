Bigfork Competitors traveled to Billings to compete in the Scholastic Clay Target Program Montana State Championship for Trap, Skeet and Sporting Clays held on June 25th and 26th. Twelve kids from the Flathead Valley ranging from 10-18 years old shot 300 rounds each over the two day competition. Coaches Robert Henneman and Brian Stein volunteered over 100 hours in a three month period to coach the team in all three events. They had 26 registered kids on the team and practiced two times a week in April, May and June. They even took the kids on an optional field trip to Big Sky Sporting Clays in Polson to give the kids exposure to the dynamics of what they will shoot at state.

BIGFORK, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO