Flathead Lake cherry harvest ‘just around the corner’

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A longtime conservationist and the founder of an organization dedicated to creating a community of people who participate in outdoor recreation was among six victims in a Montana interstate pileup caused by a dust storm last Friday. The crash also killed two children, ages 3 and 11, authorities said Wednesday. The vehicles carrying the victims — all from Montana — crashed at highway speeds into the backs of other vehicles that had slowed down on Interstate 90 just west of Hardin due to the dust storm, the Montana Highway Patrol said in its crash report. Eric Love, 60, of Bozeman, who had worked for the Trust for Public Land and The Nature Conservancy, was the founder of a nonprofit organization that offers outdoor sports lessons, training and competition in the Bridger Mountains north of Bozeman, said Laurie Stahle, spokesperson for Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. Love’s paid conservation work included efforts in Indonesia, Belize, and Tanzania protecting habitat for wildlife including jaguars and orangutans, said Jen Beaston, CEO of Crosscut.

HARDIN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO