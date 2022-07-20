ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Flathead Lake cherry harvest ‘just around the corner’

By None
Bigfork Eagle
 2 days ago
Storms, floods, and cooler weather are expected to delay the first harvest of Flathead Lake cherries this year. Despite the delay and a few orchards that suffered damage due to hail, Flathead Lake Cherry Growers are still expecting an abundant harvest this summer. Bruce Johnson, who has owned an...

What is the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee?

Grizzly bear management is a complex endeavor. The recovery of an iconic species across the mountain west has brought many management challenges through its history along with many successes. Hard work from both from state and federal agencies, tribes, non-profits and the public have show remarkable success in both the Greater Yellowstone and the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE) for healthy grizzly bear populations that meet recovery goals and objectives. While field biologists and researchers often make the news for their work with grizzly bears, a interagency cooperative group, the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC) has provided steadfast collaborative work to help work through the challenges of grizzly bear management and recovery across the western states.
MONTANA STATE
travelyouman.com

Guide To Boating On Flathead Lake Montana 2022

Visit the stunningly serene Flathead Lake in western Montana to live the lake life to the fullest. This freshwater paradise is home to a wide range of activities and is regarded as one of Montana’s most breathtakingly beautiful locations. Growing up, our mother gushed over Flathead Lake so much that we all believed we would move there as adults since there could not possibly be a finer location. Even though none of us made it there, I like weekend trips to Flathead Lake and think it’s one of Montana’s most unique regions. To make your life easy, we created this guide to boating on Flathead Lake Montana.
TRAVEL
Daily Montanan

The grand solution to saving wilderness areas in Montana, while promoting different uses

Author’s Note: I’ve been working in various ways to protect Montana’s last roadless land for more than 50 years and have written extensively about all aspects of the wilderness issue. In this three-part commentary (yes, it’s only my opinion), I propose a framework for our best chance to finally resolve this seemingly endless controversy. This […] The post The grand solution to saving wilderness areas in Montana, while promoting different uses appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
mybasin.com

New Wolf Pack Confirmed in Western Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported yesterday that a new wolf pack has established itself in the Upper Deschutes wildlife management unit in Klamath and Deschutes counties. Not yet named, the wolf family gave birth to at least five pups this year, which were photographed on July 4 by a department trail camera.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Aggressive deer reported in Southern Oregon

People in Southwest Oregon are reporting an aggressive deer roaming the area, with most of the reports coming from Ashland. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging people to be cautious, saying the aggressiveness may be case of does protecting their young. The reports of the aggressive deer...
ASHLAND, OR
yourbigsky.com

Top-rated colleges in Montana

Have you ever wondered which colleges in Montana are the best to enroll in? Niche lists the six best four-year colleges for 2022 in Montana. Coming in at number one is Montana State University, located in Bozeman. The school has an 81% acceptance rate and a 60% rate of students graduating. The most popular majors students are interested in include nursing, marketing, and consumer sciences.
MONTANA STATE
ABOUT

The Bigfork Eagle – established in 1976 – provides the community of Bigfork with news, sports and entertainment coverage through our regularly updated news website and weekly print edition. Reinvented in 2019 after a few years hiatus, the Eagle has come back to serve the community with strong local news.

