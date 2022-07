Montana’s oldest distillery is getting ready for their first expansion as they prepare to move into the former Flathead V-8 Ford Museum in Bigfork. Whistling Andy has been bursting at the seams for sometime and Owner Brian Anderson said the former museum has ample room for the company to expand production of their many different spirits. The V-8 Ford Museum has been owned and operated by Lyle Aklested for many years. Anderson said he heard “through the grapevine” that Aklested was selling some cars. He looked at buying the building years ago when they decided to start Whistling Andy, which...

BIGFORK, MT ・ 23 DAYS AGO