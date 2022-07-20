ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Security footage shows Fresno pizza store burglary

By Jennifer Ortega
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IthVi_0glrySSd00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fresno Police officers are looking for a man they say broke into a city pizza store early Monday morning and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect broke in through the front of the 99 Craft Pizza on Palm and Nees avenues. The video shows the person racing behind the counter and scrambling to steal two registers from the back. The person makes his getaway into a white car parked outside.

According to the Fresno Police Department, detectives are investigating the burglary but they say the suspect’s mask will make it difficult to identify them.

The store was set to have a soft opening this week but will now have to postpone that following the burglary.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Exclusive video: Clovis police tackle suspect after he escapes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- New surveillance video shows a Clovis domestic violence suspect being arrested by police four miles from where he escaped custody in front of the Fresno County Jail. It’s a video you will only see here on yourcentralvalley.com. The video shows 29-year-old Jerry Hayes barefoot with his handcuffed hands underneath his shirt as […]
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

3 added to the top ten most wanted in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Three more people have been added to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list. According to Sheriff Boudreaux, these criminals are in hiding. Jose Meza, 35, of Strathmore is wanted for violation of parole and is a registered sex offender. Officials say he...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hallucinogenic drug lab found in Kingsburg, 1 arrest, police say

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kingsburg lab manufacturing the hallucinogenic drug DMT resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old man, according to the Kingsburg Police Department. Officers say 42-year-old Robert Palmer was arrested following the discovery of the lab being used to make dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a hallucinogenic drug similar to LSD, and psilocybin mushrooms. According […]
KINGSBURG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMJ

Man Wanted For Assault With Deadly Weapon In Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ) — Clovis Police are searching for a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect is believed to be 27 year old Seth McLelan. McLelan is wanted for a felony warrant. If you see him or know where he is in Clovis, call the...
CLOVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Shots fired on Fresno’s Bulldog Lane, police say

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was detained after shots were fired into a Fresno apartment unit on Bulldog Lane on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the call was first received around 10:40 p.m. – and as they were arriving more calls were being made by residents about further shots fired. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of Fresno hit-and-run named, no arrests made

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim of a hit-and-run in Fresno last week was officially identified on Tuesday as investigators continue work to identify the driver of the vehicle that struck them, according to the Fresno Police Department. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 59-year-old Theodore Ceja of Fresno. Officials with the […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Motorcycle Crash on SR-168 in Fresno County

On July 20, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal motorcycle collision on SR-168 in the Fresno County foothills. The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. in Prather. It was said to have involved a 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a 2003 Chevrolet Express with a trailer, and a 2006 Toyota 4-Runner.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Sports
yourcentralvalley.com

Man shot multiple times in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times Tuesday, according to Merced Police officers. Police say they received reports of shots fired on 12th Street between G and H street. When officers arrived they say they found the victim, 32, with multiple gunshot wounds. The...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bill signed to help combat catalytic converter theft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local law enforcement will now have the assistance of the CHP in fighting catalytic converter theft in the Central Valley. Thursday morning Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1653, a bill authored by Fresno-area Assemblyman Jim Patterson, that will make the resources of the California Highway Patrol available to local police and […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Body found in canal west of Fresno

A body was discovered in a canal west of Fresno Tuesday morning. The body was spotted around 8:00 a.m. by workers clearing trash from a gate in the canal near W. Barstow and N Westlawn Avenues. Fresno County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and they called for divers...
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Fiery Car Collision on Highway 41 [Fresno, CA]

Multi-Car Accident near O Street Left One Fatality. The accident happened on July 4th, at around 3:00 p.m., on Highway 41, near O Street. According to reports, a man was driving his truck down the highway at a high rate of speed when he veered off the road while trying to avoid hitting a SUV in front of him. The truck hit the back of the SUV before rolling down a dirt embankment into a palm tree. There, the truck erupted into flames and ignited a vegetation fire.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy