Security footage shows Fresno pizza store burglary

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fresno Police officers are looking for a man they say broke into a city pizza store early Monday morning and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect broke in through the front of the 99 Craft Pizza on Palm and Nees avenues. The video shows the person racing behind the counter and scrambling to steal two registers from the back. The person makes his getaway into a white car parked outside.

According to the Fresno Police Department, detectives are investigating the burglary but they say the suspect’s mask will make it difficult to identify them.

The store was set to have a soft opening this week but will now have to postpone that following the burglary.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

