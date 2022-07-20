Acrobuffo’s “AIR PLAY” at BroadStage

The claim is made by the obsessive Met watcher Conrad L. Osborne in his weekly blog:. Somewhere up to one-third of the orchestra’s personnel departed, with no little rancor over the Metropolitan’s shut-down salary policies. (This is an upper-limit educated guess. The company acknowledges the loss of eleven players, but I haven’t found anyone with close knowledge of the situation who does not estimate a much higher number, and according to the best available information, only a handful have returned.) While there is no shortage of highly skilled instrumentalists to replace them, some of whom may have worked at the Met as alternates or acquired other operatic pit experience, the loss of such a contingent of players familiar with the company’s repertory, conductors, and routines cannot have been helpful. Perhaps the figure of eleven represents the net loss, after the new hires have been counted. There has been some reduction in the chorus as well, through departures and company-terminated contracts.

