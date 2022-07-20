ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acrobuffo’s “AIR PLAY” at BroadStage

By SouthPasadenan.com
South Pasadena News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadStage presents the Los Angeles premiere of Acrobuffos’ acclaimed Air Play for 12 performances only July 21 to 31 on the BroadStage Mainstage. Tickets are available at broadstage.org. A circus-style adventure of two siblings journeying through a surreal land of air, “Air Play” transforms ordinary objects into uncommon...

southpasadenan.com

