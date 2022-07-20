Tuckahoe, Martinak hold Maryland Big Tree Walks

RIDGELY — Tuckahoe and Martinak State Parks are offering ecology walks, one in each park every month and guided by Jim Bardsley, usually on Sunday mornings. In August, the walks will be held at Martinak State Park on Aug. 7 and Tuckahoe State Park on Aug. 14. Both walks meet at the park office. The walks are free to the public.

Bardsley is a volunteer for the state parks and a member of the Maryland Big Tree Program and a dendrologist. He is retired from teaching forestry-related courses at University of Maryland Eastern Shore. His favorite pastime is helping Big Tree confirm tree identities.