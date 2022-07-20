ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway show Hamilton tickets available

By Linda Dela Cruz
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Broadway show Hamilton will be at the Neil Blaisdell Concert Hall Dec. 7 to Jan. 29.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 21 at 10 a.m. at the Ticketmaster website.

The show is about one of America’s founding father’s Alexander Hamilton based on a biography written by Ron Chernow in 2004.

Broadway in Hawaii said the music, and lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction is by Thomas Kail, choreography is by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations is by Alex Lacamoire.

The Broadway in Hawaii website includes other Broadway shows coming to Hawaii including Jersey Boys this September, and Cats in June next year.

