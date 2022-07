Transportation planners will study the feasibility of extending passenger train service to Greenville. It's one of several expansion proposals under consideration. Right now, you can technically take a train to Greenville. Amtrak runs a shuttle bus between its station in Wilson and downtown. But Pitt County leaders want the real thing. They say their growing community — home to East Carolina University — will benefit from a direct train connection to Raleigh.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO