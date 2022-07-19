ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Juan Soto turns down million dollar deal; would he be a good fit for the Cubs?

By Wes Wells
chicitysports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuan Soto turns down a $440M deal and is now up...

www.chicitysports.com

Related
FanSided

Cardinals: 3 untouchable players in a Juan Soto trade

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the reported teams interesting in trading for Juan Soto. Let’s take a look at 3 untouchable players on the roster. With news coming out that the Washington Nationals are set to place Juan Soto on the trade market, a number of potential suitors immediately came to light.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: 7 teams make offers, including 1 surprise

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, seven teams have been in contact with the Washington Nationals on a Juan Soto trade, three of them are from the NL West. The MLB trade deadline is a matter of days away, and all eyes will be on the Washington Nationals from here on out. That is because they are open to trading star outfielder Juan Soto after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer. Whether they do so remains to be seen, but there are teams that are interested in seeing if they can pull off a deal for Soto.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Juan Soto’s 2 biggest trade suitors, revealed

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto’s name has been connected to several teams in recent trade talks. Coming off of a recent All-Star break that saw Juan Soto win the Home Run Derby, he is currently one of the most talked about players in baseball. The 23-year-old outfielder has reportedly turned down a massive extension from the Nationals.
WASHINGTON, DC
Field Level Media

Juan Soto Next Team Odds: Mets, Yankees Favored

He’s 23, full of potential and personality, and producing at a rate equivalent to a Hall of Fame track. Now Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto could be available via trade, and oddsmakers are pointing to the Big Apple as his most likely future landing spot. Soto reportedly turned down...
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB Insider: Yankees Among 7 Teams in Trade Talks For Juan Soto

The trade deadline is almost here and Juan Soto trade rumors are swirling. We already had an idea of which teams might be interested in a Soto trade before next month's deadline. Now, a list of teams engaging in preliminary trade talks with Washington has emerged. According to MLB insider...
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

Juan Soto’s Agent Reveals How Nationals Spurned The All-Star

Juan Soto turning down a $440 million contract caught the attention of the baseball world last week. Now, the 23-year-old is on the trade market ahead of MLB’s August 2 deadline. Before the two-time all-star won Monday night’s Home Run Derby, the outfielder flew commercial to the midsummer classic. Denying Soto’s request to fly private to the festivities in Los Angeles, it appears the Nationals are salty after the star’s contract rejection.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Report: Braves not one of the initial seven teams to make an offer for Juan Soto

If you’re a Braves fan, the last names you want to see on that list are the Mets and Dodgers, but unfortunately, they have the money and trade capital to get a deal done. Hopefully, the Nationals are opposed to trading Soto within the division, because the Mets can arguably make the best offer AND give Soto the massive deal he wants. The Yankees are another obvious contender with deep pockets and assets to move for Soto, along with the Padres.
ATLANTA, GA

