ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

E-bike creep wanted for third sex assault in NYC

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZrxT_0glrsk2j00
The NYPD believes the same man to be responsible for a string of violent sexual assaults, his most recent attacks happening this past weekend in Manhattan. DCPI

An e-bike riding pervert wanted for sexually assaulting two women in Manhattan over the weekend is suspected of carrying out another similar attack nearly two months ago, police said Tuesday.

Investigators now believe the creep also sexually assaulted a 26-year-old woman at knifepoint on the Manhattan Bridge at about 4:30 a.m. on May 15, according to the NYPD.

The man stalked the woman, who was on a bike on the bridge walkway, and when he got close enough, he hopped off his bike and yanked the woman’s hair from behind, cops said.

The attacker pulled out a knife and pushed the victim to the ground, forcing her to perform a sex act, according to police.

The creep then hopped back on his bike and rode off toward Manhattan, while the victim was brought to Woodhull Hospital for a medical examination.

The NYPD believes the same man is responsible for two separate attacks that happened within an hour apart on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13aeGn_0glrsk2j00
Investigators suspect the perpetrator to have sexually assaulted another woman about two months ago on the Manhattan Bridge.

He assaulted the first woman at Central Park West and West 82nd Street around 4 a.m. — then attacked another woman an hour later on East Fourth Street and Avenue A in the East Village, cops said.

Video released by the NYPD showed the man on a bike stalking his first victim, a 23-year-old woman, as she crossed the street, then lunging at her moments later in the early morning.

He pulled the woman to the ground and threatened “Don’t scream, I have a knife!” before molesting her, police sources said.

After fleeing the area, he rode the e-bike downtown where he accosted his second victim of the night, a 28-year-old woman, at around 5 a.m., according to cops.

He repeated the same pattern as in the other two attacks.

He followed the woman on his bike, dismounted the bike and knocked her to the ground while claiming to have a knife. He then exposed his genitals and forced the woman to perform a sex act before fleeing eastbound on East Fourth Street, police said.

Both the 23-year-old woman and the 28-year-old woman suffered abrasions to their bodies during the assaults.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Manhattan Bridge#Sex#Creep#Violent Crime#Woodhull Hospital
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy