Inflation: Fuel, milk and eggs push prices up at fastest rate in 40 years

The surging cost of living is pushing more and more households towards breaking point as rising food and fuel prices sent inflation to a new 40-year high.Combined with eye-watering gas and electricity tariff increases, consumers are facing soaring costs at every turn.What lies ahead and what can be done to mitigate price rises and keep households afloat through the crisis?– Why is everything more expensive?Covid-19 has hit global supply chains with a combination of pent-up demand and delays to shipping as factories across the world face lockdowns and worker absences. This has led to prices rising, particularly for raw materials.Grant...

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO