Inflation: Fuel, milk and eggs push prices up at fastest rate in 40 years

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrices are continuing to rise at their fastest rate for more than 40 years, driven by higher petrol and food costs. UK inflation, the rate at which prices rise, jumped to 9.4% in the 12 months to June from 9.1% in May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said....

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

What can households do to cope with soaring inflation?

The surging cost of living is pushing more and more households towards breaking point as rising food and fuel prices sent inflation to a new 40-year high.Combined with eye-watering gas and electricity tariff increases, consumers are facing soaring costs at every turn.What lies ahead and what can be done to mitigate price rises and keep households afloat through the crisis?– Why is everything more expensive?Covid-19 has hit global supply chains with a combination of pent-up demand and delays to shipping as factories across the world face lockdowns and worker absences. This has led to prices rising, particularly for raw materials.Grant...
The Week

The implications of the latest sky-high inflation data

Inflation reached a fresh 40-year high last month, with consumer prices surging 9.1 percent from a year ago, the U.S. Labor Department recently reported. The June analysis poses yet another headache for the Biden administration, which is struggling to disassociate itself from rising prices, and also serves to solidify expectations that the Federal Reserve will once again raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in July. In the meantime, however, here's a quick look at what some of the experts have to say about the implications of the worse-than-expected numbers:
Rachel Reeves
BBC

Cost-of-living help offered with discount supermarket deals

Major supermarkets and retailers have announced discount deals as part of a government campaign to help with rising living costs. Cut-price meals and free entertainment are among the deals offered by businesses including Asda, Morrisons, Amazon and Vodafone. PM Boris Johnson said the deals would cuts costs in "tough" economic...
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
Benzinga

Chinese Investors Buy $6.1 Billion Worth Of US Homes In Past 12 Months

For the first time in three years, activity from overseas real estate buyers has increased. During a time when the housing market is under incredible scrutiny and seeing astonishing prices, investors from China are gobbling up available homes. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that international buyers combined to...
The Atlantic

The World Is Burning Once Again

In September 2020, the United Kingdom’s Meteorological Office published a hypothetical weather forecast for a mid-July day in the year 2050. Forty degrees Celsius in London. (That’s 104 degrees Fahrenheit.) Thirty-eight in Hull (100 degrees F). Thirty-nine in Birmingham (102 degrees F). These were preposterous numbers, never before seen in U.K. weather forecasts, much less felt in reality—until last week. On Friday, the Met Office published an actual forecast for Tuesday that, as several observers noted, looked scarily similar to its 2050 projections. And today, as predicted, the U.K. smashed its previous heat record, registering a provisional reading of 40.3 degrees C, or 104.5 degrees F, in a small village near the eastern coast. From speculative fiction to nonfiction in less than two years.
BBC

Children in care are being illegally placed in caravans and boats

Children in care are still being illegally placed in unregulated homes in England, including on narrowboats and in caravans, BBC News has learned. We found a 12-year-old boy was placed at a campsite for weeks, more than 100 miles from his siblings and school. Such placements were banned for under-16s,...
BBC

Russia about to run out of steam in Ukraine - MI6 chief

Russia will struggle to maintain its military campaign and Ukraine may be able to hit back, the head of Britain's foreign intelligence service says. MI6 chief Richard Moore said Russia had seen "epic fails" in its initial goals; removing Ukraine's president, capturing Kyiv and sowing disunity in the West. He...
BBC

Ukraine war: UK announces latest package of weaponry

Dozens of artillery guns, hundreds of drones and tens of thousands of ammunition rounds are to be sent by the UK to Ukraine over the coming weeks. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the package would ensure that Ukrainians had the "tools to defend their country from Putin's illegal invasion". The...
Reuters

Bank of America loses top Asia banker Alex To - sources

HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - Alex To, one of Bank of America's top rainmakers in Asia, has recently left the bank, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. To, based in Hong Kong, was most recently the bank's co-head of Asia Pacific investment banking.
BBC

Snakebites becoming more common in the UK

A rise in exotic pet ownership means snakebite injuries are becoming more common in the UK, doctors are warning. In the last 11 years medics have seen and treated 300 victims. Some 72 of the patients were teenagers or children - 13 were under the age of five. Most of...
BBC

Millions start getting £326 cost-of-living payment

Direct payments to help with the soaring cost of living are starting to be paid by the government into eight million people's accounts. Low-income households on means-tested benefits will receive the money automatically in their bank, building society or credit union account. The first £326 payment will be paid by...
Refinery29

I’m Skipping Meals Because Of The Cost Of Living Crisis

Young women all over the UK are feeling the impact of the cost of living crisis we so often hear broadcast on the news. In a recent report by Young Women’s Trust, 52% of the young women surveyed said they were "filled with dread" when thinking about their household finances. These aren’t women who are disappointed at having to give up their holidays abroad or their Netflix subscriptions. These are women struggling to make ends meet.
