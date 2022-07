It looks like PlayStation Plus subscribers may soon see another PlayStation Portable game added to the platform as part of the extensive catalog of games available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. That game is Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness with the first evidence of the game's PlayStation Plus arrival spotted via a new PlayStation Store listing. The catch here is that we don't yet know how widespread this release will be in terms of its regional availability, and seeing how the PlayStation Store listing has since been deleted, it's unclear what, exactly we should make of this sighting.

