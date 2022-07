QUOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The body of a shark, with its jaw open and teeth bared, washed up on a Long Island shore on Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to reports of the dead shark on the Ocean Beaches in Quogue around 9:30 a.m., officials said. The shark, which was around 7-8 feet long, was washed back into the ocean before police could secure the body.

