ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogema, MN

Notice of filing dates for City of Ogema

DL-Online
 2 days ago

Notice of filing dates for City of Ogema Notice of filing dates for City of Ogema elected officers; Ogema Minnesota, any eligible person who desires of having his...

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

Bowman retires after 39 years of service to Otter Tail County

PERHAM — A long time office manager for Otter Tail County has retired after 39 years of service. Marsha Bowman, who spent nearly four decades between the county Treasurer's Office and the Land and Resource Management Department, has decided to retire, according to an Otter Tail County news release on July 22.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
wdayradionow.com

Moorhead celebrates $72 million dollar intersection completion

(Moorhead, MN) -- The City of Moorhead is celebrating a several decade long project's completion. More than 250 city residents, project contributors, and city leaders participated in the festivities located at the intersection of Main Avenue and 20th Street | 21st Street. City leaders spoke about the multi decade long project, with plans and blueprint drafts dating as far back as the 1970's.
MOORHEAD, MN
lptv.org

Gabriel Warren Resigns from Bemidji School Board

Gabriel Warren, a Bemidji School Board member who was elected in 2020, has announced he is resigning from the board. At last night’s school board meeting, Warren informed the board that he is moving to the Twin Cities area and can no longer fill the remainder of his term with the board.
BEMIDJI, MN
DL-Online

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 03-PR-22-1246 Estate of SANDRA JEAN MINA, F/K/A SANDRA J. GRAN Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will dated December 9, 2015, has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed George Mina, whose address is 993 Lakewood Drive, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of Letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Gina Devilbiss Hendry Registrar Date: 7-14-2022 Renelle Fenno Court Administrator Dated: 7-14-2022 Attorney for Applicant: Keven Jay Kercher Ohnstad Twichell, P.C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0395972 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX: 701-282-0825 (July 20 & 27, 2022) 83080.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Ogema, MN
fargomonthly.com

The New Remodel at SCHEELS

A wide selection of products, food, entertainment, and more! We didn’t think our local SCHEELS store could get any better… After their recent remodel, adding over 40,000 square feet of retail space, it has!. Youth Clothing & Youth Shoes. If you’re looking for the best place to shop...
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

ND Securities penalizes Fargo investment firm, president

North Dakota’s Securities Commissioner has suspended the registration of Fargo Investment firm Jamieson Capital Financial… and ordered the firm and its president, Jeremy Carlson, to cease and desist from alleged violations of securities laws. Commissioner Karen Tyler issued the order today (Mon), saying her department began investigating Jamieson...
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Lorna Braget

Lorna (Johnson) Braget, 94, formerly of Detroit Lakes, MN, passed away peacefully at BigFork Communities with her daughters at her side on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 12:08am. Lorna was born November 18,1927 in Holmesville Township, rural Rochert, MN to Ole and Christina (Momb) Johnson. She was baptized and confirmed...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Election Local#City Of Ogema Notice#The City Office
DL-Online

Joseph George Dalen

Joseph George Dalen, 57, Lake Park, MN, died July 20, 2022, at Essentia Health in Fargo. Joe was born October 24, 1964 to George and Amelia “Mickey” (Lipp) Dalen. He grew up in north Moorhead and attended George Washington Elementary (K-2), St. Francis de Sales (3-8) and graduated Moorhead High School in 1983. Joe worked as a paramedic for F-M Ambulance and then as a pressman in the printing departments of the Fargo Forum, Hawley Herald and D.L. Printing. He met the love of his life, Julie Askelson, in 1989 and they were married on September 25, 1993. Joe loved to share the fact that they shared the exact same birthday with everyone he knew. Their lives were blessed with the birth of Jessica in 1995 and Andrew in 1997.
LAKE PARK, MN
DL-Online

Students of longtime DLHS vocal music instructor to return for retirement bash

DETROIT LAKES — Kathy Larson, who taught vocal music at Detroit Lakes Public Schools for 34 years, has announced that she will not be returning this fall. Larson, who also directed 28 musical theater productions for the district, left quite an impression on her former vocal and theater students — so much so, in fact, that they are planning a two-day retirement bash for her, on Aug. 13-14.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
thefmextra.com

Village Inn becomes ‘A.M. eatery’ by day, hosts events in evening

South Moorhead’s long-popular Village Inn has a new owner, a new concept, and new opportunities to host meetings and special events. Since Reza Sakaki purchased the local family restaurant in March, regular customers have noticed some changes. One big one: Its hours have been adjusted. It is now open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., focusing on the breakfast, brunch and lunch crowd.
MOORHEAD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
DL-Online

Harvey Cripps

Harvey James Cripps, 64, of Detroit Lakes, MN passed away on Monday, July 20, 2022, at his home. Harvey James Cripps was born on October 21, 1957, to James and Betty (Morris) Cripps in Park Rapids, MN. Harvey had rubella when he was a baby, which left him unable to speak, have vision and hearing loss. Harvey was placed in the Bethel Home in Duluth, MN in 1961. He was moved to Brainerd State Hospital in 1965, and remained there for 21 years. In February of 1986, he moved to Lakes Homes on West Ave in Detroit Lakes, MN where he has resided until his passing.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

New fruit orchard planted in rural Vergas

DETROIT LAKES — A new orchard has been planted on the rolling hills near Sybil Lake in Vergas and may open as soon as next year. Dan and Amanda Modrow are the owners of Sybil Lake Orchard, which will offer apples, plums, pears and raspberries. The 1999 Perham High...
VERGAS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Laurie’s clothing store in Fargo closing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After 40 years in business, clothing store Laurie’s is calling it quits. In a Facebook post, owner Kristi Larkin writes:. Lily and I want to thank you for your loyal business and friendship to us at Laurie’s. We have decided to close our doors on August 31st. Please stop in to see us before then, and enjoy some great savings on all merchandise, and help us celebrate together on the countless memories made here at the store.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Woman jumps from 2nd floor during apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - the woman that jumped from a second story apartment to escape a fire on Thursday morning is ok. Firefighters rushed to the 700 Blk. of 23rd St. S. at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 21 for reports of the fire. Firefighters say the fire...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy